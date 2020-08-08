OPINION The Biogenic CO2 Coalition has released a new video and digital ad campaign asking why the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is the only environmental agency in the world to treat carbon emissions from common agricultural crops the exact same as those from fossil fuels. The video urges the EPA to follow sound science and to take long-overdue steps to revitalize America’s rural economy.
“A single policy change could increase access to innovative plant-based products that are better for our environment and revitalize a depressed rural economy,” the new Coalition ad says.
“It’s time for the EPA to follow sound science and look toward the future by emphasizing the importance of renewable and sustainable products.”
The EPA is soon expected to request public comment on whether to continue to regulate carbon-dioxide emissions from agricultural crops on the same basis as fossil fuels. As outlined in a recent letter to Congress signed by more than 20 leading scientists, it’s imperative the EPA act swiftly to adopt a rule that recognizes the de minimis character of biogenic carbon emissions from annual agricultural crops.
Public support for such a rulemaking has mounted in recent months. Constituents from key Midwest states have sent more than 10,000 letters to their representatives in Congress urging them to weigh in with the EPA on the critical issue.
The Biogenic CO2 Coalition commends the efforts of members of Congress who, in a letter sent to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, urged the EPA to act swiftly to provide regulatory clarity on biogenic carbon dioxide from annual farm crops. The letter also called on the EPA to include language in the upcoming woody-biomass rule that would solicit public comment on biogenic carbon dioxide from annual farm crops. That would open a window of opportunity for the EPA to provide regulatory relief to our country’s rural communities.
As noted in the letter the U.S. bioeconomy currently supports 4.6 million jobs and is poised to support even more once the issue is addressed. Farmers, processors and manufacturers are likely to make significant investments into new technology, rural development and infrastructure once the EPA recognizes the de minimis nature of natural carbon emissions from farm crops. The letter is yet another example of the growing support for a reform of biogenic carbon-dioxide regulation for annual farm crops.
Senators from both political parties also sent a bipartisan letter to the EPA this past year calling on the agency to provide clarity on the regulatory treatment of biogenic carbon emissions produced from feedstocks such as corn and soybeans. That letter echoed earlier calls by five governors who wrote their own letter to the EPA urging action on the issue as well.
Visit biogenicco2.org for more information.