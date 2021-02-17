Ag groups applaud broadband focus

OPINION Wisconsin agricultural producers, processors and business leaders are applauding Wis. Gov. Tony Evers’ focus on broadband accessibility and affordability in the 2021-2023 state-budget process. Evers was expected Feb. 16 to deliver his budget address, proposing broadband investments of $200 million. Evers dubbed 2021 the “Year of Broadband Access” in his January State of the State Address, following his July 2020 launch of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access.
About 394,000 Wisconsinites lack broadband access, with 98 percent of them living in rural parts of the state, according to the Federal Communications Commission 2021 Broadband Deployment Report. Still more rural residents face the challenge of inadequate internet speeds and unreliable connections.
John Umhoefer, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association executive director, said, “Broadband expansion opens rural agriculturally-based businesses – including dairy processors – to the boundless opportunity of online sales and enables them to better compete for emerging and top talent – people who expect high-speed access to the world around them. Investments in rural broadband are investments in Wisconsin’s economic future.”
Dan Smith, Cooperative Network president and CEO, said, “Internet is now an essential service for farmers and cooperatives because of e-commerce’s positive effects on local economies. Cooperatives across Wisconsin have had to come up with alternative strategies and plans to continue conducting business during the pandemic, but lack of fixed broadband access prevents many cooperatives from staying connected.”
Amy Penterman, Dairy Business Association president, said, “Inadequate broadband service continues to hold back Wisconsin’s farming communities from reaching their full potential. Having the ability to connect with customers and neighbors through social media has become essential for our farm businesses. High-speed internet also powers innovation through things like precision-agriculture technology that makes our farm operations more efficient and environmentally sound.”
Kevin Krentz, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation president, said, “Broadband access is critical to Wisconsin farmers and rural residents. From virtual-school and remote-work needs to online marketing, purchasing and equipment controls, now more than ever farmers need access to quality broadband to stay connected.”
Darin Von Ruden, Wisconsin Farmers Union president, said, “A lack of broadband access is hindering the economy in rural communities and putting some Wisconsinites at a disadvantage when it comes to business, education and even health. Wisconsin Farmers Union appreciates Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to make 2021 the Year of Broadband Access, and we will continue to strive for a Wisconsin in which all people have access to affordable and reliable broadband, regardless of their ZIP codes.”
Tom Bressner, Wisconsin Agri-Business Association executive director, said, “Access to rural broadband has long been likened to the rural electrification of the 1930s. Wisconsin’s agribusinesses rely on dependable internet to connect with and provide quality services for their customers. The need for reliable rural broadband became even more apparent in the last year as the pandemic prevented the in-person connection our industry is used to. Our members need this investment to remain competitive and to keep our state’s proud agriculture history strong.”
Jason Culotta, Midwest Food Products Association executive director, said, “Reliable broadband access is key to the modernization and growth of food processors across Wisconsin. We applaud Gov. Evers’ focus on this issue and look forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to encourage investments in our rural communities and businesses.”
Jim Magolski, Wisconsin Pork Association president, said, “The need to use technology to connect with markets and to implement production decisions continues to increase. It is essential that Wisconsin farmers have access to reliable internet connections in rural areas.”
The organizations advocating for bipartisan support for broadband investments to strengthen rural communities and businesses are the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the Cooperative Network, the Dairy Business Association, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the Wisconsin Farmers Union, the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association, the Midwest Food Products Association, the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, the Wisconsin Association of Professional Agricultural Consultants, the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association, the Wisconsin Soybean Association, the Wisconsin Pork Association, the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association, the Midwest-SouthEastern Equipment Dealers Association, the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, GROWMARK, Land O’Lakes, Compeer Financial, AgCountry Farm Credit Services and GreenStone Farm Credit Services.