Food is a collision of science and technology. It’s about new experiences – think hospitality and flavors – and sustainability. That’s why its production is attractive to entrepreneurs, says Steven Bertoni, vice-president and senior editor of “Forbes Under 30.”
Bertoni recently shared perspectives during Thrive-Forbes Demo Day 2020, a virtual event in which 13 startup companies pitched their food and agricultural products to potential investors. The annual event is hosted by Thrive by SVG Ventures along with Forbes. It showcases startups chosen to receive months of mentorship and networking opportunities. The startups are selected by venture-capital and investment firm Silicon Valley Global Ventures, known as SVG Ventures.
“Forbes Under 30” is an annual list featuring innovators in 20 industry categories. Food and drink is one of the most popular lists so the demonstration day is meaningful to Forbes, Bertoni said.
“Food is its own industry; it really touches every industry in the world such as hospitality, travel, technology, chemistry and biology,” he said.
To meet the growing world population’s need for food, feed, fuel and fiber as well as environmental demands, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to facilitate adoption of innovative technologies and practices for producers, said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, who also spoke at the opening of the event.
“The work Thrive is doing is the type of private-sector initiative we love to see,” he said. “We want to continue to work together to develop new technologies to advance American agriculture.”
Perdue launched the Agriculture Innovation Agenda earlier in 2020. He has committed the USDA to stimulate innovation so American agriculture can increase production by 40 percent while halving by 2050 its environmental footprint.
“We recognize our role is to support farms of all sizes so we’ve challenged ourselves to set goals, prioritize innovation and hold ourselves accountable,” he said.
Thirteen entrepreneurs made presentations during demo day; three were selected to receive awards.
- ConserWater earned the People’s Choice Award.
- Instacrops earned the Sustainability Award.
- Cattle Care earned the THRIVE Innovation Award.
ConserWater of San Francisco has developed a system that uses artificial-intelligence algorithms and hundreds of satellites to generate insights on crops by recording soil moisture and nutrient levels.
“We help farmers grow without the use of sensors, hardware or soil sampling,” said Aadith Moorthy, founder and CEO of ConserWater. “We use artificial intelligence to help them mitigate and adapt to a changing climate.”
The technology can help farmers increase and sequester soil organic carbon while improving crop production and decreasing inputs. It could help farmers decrease water consumption by 30 percent and nutrient inputs by 20 percent, he said.
The technology uses more than 100 multi-spectral satellites and artificial intelligence to obtain soil-moisture and nutrient levels with accuracy comparable to having a sensor every 30 feet, he said. It has been tested in randomized controlled trials at Stanford University.
The time for ConserWater’s technology is good because of the ever-increasing amount of satellites, artificial intelligence reaching a certain level of maturity and internet connectivity nearing the ability to reach every part of the world, he said. Farmers can monitor conditions through the internet and smartphone applications, or through system integration with partners such as agricultural companies.
Moorthy also introduced during his presentation the launch of ConserWater’s O2C marketplace. Companies and government agencies could pay to offset their greenhouse-gas emissions; farmers could be incentivized to adopt practices that increase and sequester carbon, he said.
Instacrops of Santiago, Chile, has developed a system that collects data from unmanned-aerial vehicles, satellites and sensors, said Mario Bustamante, founder and CEO. The company integrates data from those sources into one “cloud” platform.
Using artificial-intelligence, images are integrated into the company’s full-stack platform. Data collected from smart irrigation controllers and predictive weather models, for example, can provides insights for crop growers. The technology can help growers reduce as much as 50 percent of their irrigated water consumption. Instacrops has collected more than five years of big data, he said.
The company has more than 1,500 users in eight Latin American countries. There’s significant potential there because Latin America has more than 120 million hectares of arable land – more than 296.5 million acres.
Cattle Care of San Francisco uses inexpensive video cameras to monitor cattle. It also uses computer-vision technology to build behavioral profiles for cows. The technology can be used to detect disease at an early stage, or inform farm managers when cows are ready for breeding or how much feed to deliver to certain cow groups, said Artem Timanov, founder and CEO. The company is currently working with seven customers and is monitoring a total of 27,000 cows. Dairy farmers would be charged a subscription per cow per month. The company is currently seeking channel partners who work with dairy farmers.
More information on the three companies as well as the 10 other presenters can be viewed on YouTube. Visit youtube.com and search for "Thrive Forbes Demo Day 2020" to watch the pitches. Visit conserwater.com or contact amoorthy@conserwater.com and instacrops.com or contact mbustamante@instacrops.com and cattle-care.com or contact artem.timanov@gmail.com for more information.