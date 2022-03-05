Ag investigators dig out nutrient problems

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council met virtually Jan. 20. The topic was crop-nutrient needs.
The January session was chaired by council member Cameron Pokorny, who introduced the first speaker, Mark Witecha. Witecha is the Soil and Watershed Management Section manager at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. He talked to council members about what a nutrient plan is and why we need nutrient plans when growing crops.
Witecha shared reasons why farmers have nutrient-management plans, including how they helps to reduce input costs, increase yields, reduce soil erosion and more. He also described the “4 Rs” of nutrient management – right source, right rate, right time and right place.
“I enjoyed learning about nutrient-management plans and other ideas in that sector,” said Michael Schaal, a council member. “I was familiar with it but learned a lot more from today’s session such as inputs and outputs, and how we can minimize costs through planning.”
The second speaker was Mark McCloskey, the Investigation and Compliance Section manager at the ag department. The ag department’s Bureau of Agrichemical Management oversees the regulation of pesticides and fertilizers. It manages the Agricultural Chemical Cleanup Program, which helps clean pesticide and fertilizer spills to prevent them from contaminating groundwater; it reimburses eligible cleanup costs.
McCloskey showed council members a map of the state and explained where the bureau’s 14 field investigators do their inspections. He also explained what a pesticide is, and discussed regulations and guidelines fertilizer manufacturers must follow.
“I thought it was so interesting how people like Mr. Witecha and Mr. McCloskey are agricultural investigators, eliminating suspect after suspect until they find the root cause of a problem and propose solutions,” said council member Mary Schrieber.
Schrieber served as the January Vice-Chair; following the presentations she opened the floor for members ask questions. The speakers answered questions about how they began their positions at the ag department and what happens when there’s a spill event.
“It was very interesting to learn how chemistry and ag meet in the professional agricultural world,” Pokorny said. “I also enjoyed hearing about Witecha and McCloskey’s views on their career choices.”
At the end of the January morning session, members went into two breakout rooms where they collaborated to apply what they had learned by discussing two scenarios. Members identified how they would address manure run-off into a water source and what they would do if part of a field was affected by possible pesticide drift.
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council meets each month. Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Crystal Anhalt of Manitowoc was the January secretary for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. She’s a senior at Mishicot High School; she works on her family’s farm, Homestead Range Dairy Farm. She’s active in the Tannery Stars 4-H Club, Mishicot FFA, Maribel Sportsman’s Club, National Honors Society, and St. Peter the Fisherman and Holy Cross Catholic churches. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in agricultural education and to minor in horticulture.
Ashley Andre helps with the youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.