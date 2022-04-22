Ag joy flies high

Many of us recall our time in the fields as children. Most started helping with fieldwork about as soon as we could walk. We learned early how gratifying it is to see the results of the family’s labor take shape in each field planted, mowed or baled. Every now and then the rhythm of work would be broken by excitement in the sky above. A roar of an engine alerted us to the approach of a small airplane.
Sometimes the airplane was a crop duster flying low enough to almost touch the lightning rods on the barn roof. At other times the airplanes were more exotic, especially the time of summer when the Experimental Aircraft Association Convention was held in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Then antique biplanes, homebuilt airplanes and other private planes would fly over, sometimes in formation.
Is it any wonder that some farm children grow up yearning to fly?
The organization known now as the International Flying Farmers began in 1944 when a group of farmers who used private airplanes in their farming and ranching operations met at the annual Farm and Home Week hosted at Oklahoma A&M University in Stillwater. Many of those farmers looked at their aircraft as farm workhorses – much like a tractor or combine. Membership in the organization peaked in the 1970s, with more than 11,000 members in the United States and Canada.
The organization, according to its bylaws, is, “An organization of families with a mutual interest in the promotion and use of airplanes in agriculture. The organization now consists of individuals from all walks of life. ... The purpose of the organization is to create ... an organization with a spirit of helpfulness and mutual cooperation among its members to explore and emphasize the importance of flying and the use of the airplane in agricultural production …”
Jeff and Marcia Thompson are International Flying Farmers from Bristol, Wisconsin. Their family runs Thompson Strawberry Farm.
“We joined in 2004,” Jeff Thompson said. “A typical meeting of a state chapter of Flying Farmers could be meeting in northern Wisconsin, lunch at a restaurant and (take) a tour of something like a newspaper-printing plant. That happened four or five times a year during the heyday of the organization. I’ve done a lot with the group since 2004.
“Before COVID-19 we would get together for a national convention in the summer and a workshop in the winter. We just had our first meeting since the pandemic; it was in Huntsville, Alabama. We have a lot of members in Canada, but due to border restrictions we only had one Canadian family attend.
“I’m the third generation in our family to farm. My wife and I have three sons; the oldest two are interested in aviation. Our third son, Scott, decided to take over our farm with us. Our farm’s website is his doing, being from the generation that’s tech-savvy. I grew up on an apple orchard; some of the land where the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is near Kenosha was my grandfather’s apple orchard. He and a roommate started it after they graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison around 1909. My dad took over the orchard. I was 14 when the state took the property for UW-Parkside. We moved about 15 miles away, west of the interstate. We started growing strawberries.
“After high school I traveled a bit and then started farming with my dad. At one point we had 150 acres of pick-your-own strawberries; now we have about 20 acres of strawberries. My son has started growing raspberries and pumpkins. He’s gotten into entertainment farming; he set up play areas and picnic areas. There are paths through sunflowers. Last year they had a new corn maze.”
The Wisconsin Chapter of the International Flying Farmers is holding a convention May 3-4 in Mauston.
“Marcia and I have been members for 18 years and have flown our Cessna 182 with the Flying Farmers as far south as Costa Rica and as far north as Churchill, Manitoba,” Thompson said.
Visit www.internationalflyingfarmers.org and www.thompsonstrawberryfarm.com and www.facebook.com/thompsonstrawberryfarm for more information. Email Thompson at tsfjm@yahoo.com for more information on the Wisconsin State Convention.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.