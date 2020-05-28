A “big mess” is how Paul Jarzombek of LR International describes the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on international agricultural trade. There’s likely light at the end of the tunnel but it will depend on what happens with the virus and public-health guidance moving forward, he said. Jarzombek is the Chief Operating Officer of LR International, a global freight-forwarding company based in Chicago.
COVID-19 is disrupting many aspects of the U.S. agriculture-supply chain. For example some ports have needed to temporarily suspend shipments due to viral outbreaks. Agricultural exporters, primarily those west of Chicago, also have struggled to find shipping containers, said Eric Wenberg, executive director of the Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance based in Mankato, Minnesota.
Due to a steep decline in U.S. imports during COVID-19 there has been a decrease in cargo-ship sailings from Asia and other regions. “Blank” or canceled sailings means reduced supply of inbound cargo containers. So U.S. exporters have had access to fewer containers to ship products.
More than 400 sailings had been canceled due to corona-virus-reduced demand, according to “American Shipper” in a mid-April article. That equated to a loss of 7 million 20-foot containers to Europe and the United States. Ocean freight is a round-trip market, Jarzombek said.
Ron Vincent is director of logistics for M.E. Dey and Company, a freight forwarder and customs broker based in Milwaukee. He and his colleague, Brian Shea, the company’s export manager, said acquiring 20-foot and 40-foot export containers is generally proceeding well. But they added that specialized equipment may require more time to find.
“Some shipping lines are extremely full so we’re suggesting booking as much a week earlier than normal,” Shea said. “European shipments are running smoothly. But there are some delays upon arrival in Asia as ports are very busy. That can delay overseas customs clearance and delivery.”
Import shipments have been relatively smooth and containers are available except for 45-foot and refrigerated containers, which need to be searched for in advance, Vincent said. Some shipping lines are rolling containers to the following week due to increases in volume and fewer vessels.
“Space is tight especially out of Europe so we’re suggesting importers plan ahead,” he said. “We’re able to book repetitive business with steamship lines, which is always more attractive business for them.”
Inland agricultural exporters face difficulties because the containers they ship often spend 10 to 14 days on railroads en route to export ports, according to Bruce Abbe, strategic adviser for trade and transportation for the Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance.
“Ocean-carrier or rail changes during that time more easily push shipments outside of the free-time windows,” he said. “Large-volume shippers and importers can sometimes have language included in their contracts with ocean carriers to prevent or mitigate these penalties. Smaller shippers have more difficulty doing so.”
He provided some background. Container shippers are provided some time leeway when their containers arrive at ports. But everyone in the system wants containers to move through the ports with minimum congestion. If containers sit too long at a terminal beyond the allotted time the shipper is charged demurrage penalties. Detention penalties may occur when shippers or truckers don’t pick up containers within the allotted time. Detention and demurrage charges also happen in rail shipping.
“It has become commonplace for shippers to be hit with charges for circumstances completely beyond their control,” he said. “That can include rail delays, closed terminal gates at scheduled delivery times and myriad other factors. Problems with abusive penalties have accelerated in the past few months due to disruptions in supply chains stemming from ocean carriers canceling sailings entirely or skipping some port calls for their reduced fleets of now-larger container ships.”
The Federal Maritime Commission issued guidance Apr. 28 about how it will “assess the reasonableness of detention and demurrage regulations of ocean carriers and marine terminal operators.” Shippers hope those guidelines will provide clarity and reforms to prevent costly penalties issued by ocean carriers and port terminals, Abbe said.
Railroad demurrage charges also have increased in recent years. Organizations such as the Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance and the National Grain and Feed Association have voiced concerns about those charges to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board. The board said Apr. 30 it “intends to facilitate more-effective private negotiations and problem solving between rail carriers and shippers and receivers to help prevent disputes from arriving.”
The Surface Transportation Board is seeking comments by June 4 on a supplemental proposed rule that would require Class I railroads to provide additional information regarding demurrage invoices sent to rail customers. That would improve rail-user ability to verify the accuracy of such charges, according to the National Grain and Feed Association.
Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance continues to advocate for competitive shipping options for its members nationwide. It’s focused on intermodal shipping – and that involves ocean and rail transport as well as trucking issues. The organization’s members have voiced concerns about trucking-weight limits that hinder movement of agricultural products.
Farmers and local communities benefiting from agricultural exports can share those concerns with their state legislators, Wenberg said.
“It’s vital to keep trade moving,” he said.
