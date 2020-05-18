ADAMS, Wis. – The COVID-19 pandemic has put safety in the spotlight. For Dawn McCluskey safety is Job One. She’s director of safety and compliance at Allied Cooperative, which provides agronomic and grain services and a variety of other products to farmers in west central Wisconsin.
McCluskey has been working at the cooperative’s location in Adams since 2010. She provides safety information to staff members at Allied Cooperative. She keeps abreast of safety laws and regulations and maintains records for state and federal compliance. That’s a tall order given Allied Cooperative’s many business areas – agronomy, feed, grain, auto parts and more.
“Every day brings something new,” she said. “I enjoy working with our staff and building a safety culture.”
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought an entire new set of new issues. Allied Cooperative has taken several measures to ensure the safety and health of its staff and its customers, she said.
Limiting access to our facilities – both staff and customers
- Designated drop-off areas for delivery and pick-up items
- Drop boxes for payment and paperwork transactions
Social-distancing practices
- Added plexiglass dividers for staff needing to directly interact with customers
- Customer areas have been marked with 6-foot distancing signage.
- Remote training and meetings have been incorporated into daily activities.
- Additional cleaning supplies and personal-protective equipment have been purchased to accommodate increased needs.
In addition to her work in safety and compliance at Allied Cooperative McCluskey weighs trucks at the grain elevator, keep records for the agronomy office, and is involved with billing, ordering, stocking, dispatching and general office administration.
Outside the office she serves on emergency-planning committees in Juneau County and Adams County, Wisconsin. And in January she was elected to serve on the board of the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association. While still new to the board, she can share with fellow members her experience as a safety and compliance director for a large cooperative. That’s especially important to smaller organizations that don’t often have a full-time safety and compliance director, said Jim Nolte, safety director for the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association.
McCluskey has taken training courses offered through the National Safety Council, the Wisconsin Safety Council and the Responsible Ag Auditor Training Course. ResponsibleAg is an industry-led initiative designed to protect employees, first responders and the general public through an organized program of audits. The course has been designed to train individuals who want to perform ResponsibleAg facility audits. The program provides training in dry and liquid fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, package and bulk crop-protection products, seed and other activities one would typically find at a retail farm center, according to ResponsibleAg. Each auditor must successfully complete the first course as well as annual refresher training to maintain proficiency and certification.
McCluskey networks with safety managers at other organizations. And she said she sees growth in sharing safety information with farms with 10 or more employees. Visit allied.coop and wiagribusiness.org and responsibleag.org for more information.