Ag Youth Council ends year

MADISON, Wis. – The second year of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council concluded May 12. Members participated in a final early-morning session before joining the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board meeting virtually to introduce themselves, share their final reflections and participate in discussion.
“Although it was bittersweet attending my final youth-council meeting, I enjoyed learning about ways to continue advocating for agriculture – such as filling a role like Alice in Dairyland or joining agencies like (the ag department),” said Kelly Herness, a 2021-2022 council member from Whitehall, Wisconsin. “It was really fun to hear about everyone's future plans and learn that I will see some familiar faces at University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, and will continue to see these individuals in Wisconsin agriculture in the future.”
The session was opened by Julia Nunes, the 73rd and 74th Alice in Dairyland. Nunes shared her personal background and explained the process to become Alice in Dairyland. She shared highlights from her time as Alice in Dairyland, including time spent at the Wisconsin State Fair, completing media interviews, attending community events and visiting schools.
“I really liked learning about the application process to becoming Alice in Dairyland and what the year looks like,” said Crystal Anhalt, a 2021-2022 council member from Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Following Nunes’ presentation, Randy Romanski, ag-department secretary, led a discussion with the council members. He asked their perspectives about opportunities and challenges facing Wisconsin agriculture, and how best to encourage young people to consider a career in agriculture.
“Being a part of this council has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” said Ainsley Noble, a 2021-2022 council member from Lancaster. “I’ve broadened my agriculture knowledge more than I knew I could at this age.”
The session concluded with remarks from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. He commended the students for their participation on the council and wished them well as they completed their term. The governor highlighted several investments he has made in agriculture, including as much as $5 million in meat-talent development to support the future meat-processing workforce.
“I enjoyed learning about the journey that Tony Evers went on from childhood all the way until he became the Wisconsin state governor,” said Cameron Pokorny, a 2021-2022 council member from Waupun, Wisconsin.
Each council member received a certificate at the conclusion of his or her term. The third Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council will begin its monthly sessions in September.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
Ashley Andre helps with the youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.