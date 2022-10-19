Ag Youth Council members share insights

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has begun a third year for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Five former council members from Wisconsin recently participated on a panel at the Wisconsin Agricultural Education and Workforce Development Council meeting.
• Kendra Goplin, Osseo
• Mary Schrieber, East Troy
• Hannah Dahl, Columbus
• Kelly Herness, Whitehall
• Amy Jentges, Port Washington
“I was proud to welcome the former Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members to the meeting to share their unique perspectives about the importance of agricultural education and developing the industry’s future workforce,” said Randy Romanski, agriculture secretary. “The members spoke about their own backgrounds and ideas of how we can reach more students with diverse backgrounds and interests across the state.”
The Wisconsin Agricultural Education and Workforce Development Council provides advice and counsel regarding matters related to agricultural education and workforce development – to state agencies, educational institutions, and the Wisconsin Legislature. The former Youth Council members shared their views on what more could be done in these areas.
The members credited their experience in agricultural organizations such as FFA and 4-H for providing them opportunities to gain leadership skills and hands-on agricultural experience. They emphasized the positive impact of agricultural educators.
“Agricultural educators are always looking for new ways to make learning as exciting and hands-on as possible while promoting agricultural careers,” Goplin said. “We need to support our teachers by building additional partnerships with businesses across the industry.”
Schrieber said she came from a non-traditional background. She credits her experiences in high school and FFA for developing her passion for agriculture. She highlighted the importance of having an agricultural curriculum for elementary and middle-school students to engage them from a young age.
Panelists shared the need for students to have time in high school to take agricultural-education courses and to include agriculture in core classes. They shared the challenge of having enough time to fit agricultural courses into their schedules.
“High school is a time for exploration and discovery,” Herness said. “Agriculture is part of every aspect of life; by introducing agriculture in core classes, students will be exposed to new opportunities.”
Jentges shared the importance of students having access to agricultural education and FFA. She offered several ideas.
• Allow students partial school choice for agricultural courses.
• Share agricultural educators between districts.
• Offer virtual agricultural-education courses.
The panelists also discussed the importance of promoting to students agriculture’s diversity of careers. They discussed the possibilities of using social media to highlight career paths most in need, and they emphasized the importance of retaining agriculturally inclined students in Wisconsin.
“There is always more that can be done to promote agriculture on social media,” Dahl said. “Messages can be simple, easy-to-read infographics that young people can view, like and share to get more traction.”
The third Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council held its first virtual session Sept. 15. The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is comprised of 15 Wisconsin high school seniors who meet monthly to listen to presentations and participate in discussions about various agricultural topics.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov and dwd.wisconsin.gov/waewdc for more information.
Ashley Andre helps with youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.