OPINION The American Dairy Coalition applauds the efforts of President Donald Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for their hard work and dedication to farmers across the nation by reaching phase one of a new trade deal with China.
The agreement is anticipated to include an increase in Chinese purchases of agricultural goods in exchange for the United States holding off on the implementation of tariffs on about $160 billion of consumer goods from China. Those tariffs would have gone into effect Dec. 15. The United States will be maintaining 25-percent tariffs on about $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5-percent tariffs on another $120 billion of Chinese imports, according to the U.S. Trade Representative office.
The deal has not yet been signed by the officials in either country, but the verbal agreement represents an important step forward in negotiations. The deal will now be reviewed by legal channels before it can be officially signed. Farmers have waited a very long time for a trade settlement with China. They are optimistic the $50 billion annual increase in purchases by China will provide a much-needed boost to their financial wellbeing.
The U.S. dairy and agricultural industries need increased and stable access to offshore markets. Trade agreements represent an important piece of that puzzle. The American Dairy Coalition looks forward to additional developments in Chinese trade talks and thanks the President and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer for making farmers a priority.