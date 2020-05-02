Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Badger Chapter of the National Agri-Marketing Association. Members are involved in marketing positions at many levels – industry, agency, association or media. The Badger chapter hosts a number of educational and networking events.
PLOVER, Wis. – Andrea Slattery works as a marketing and communications specialist for Vita Plus. Taking a cue from family members she views each project – whether related to work or an organization – as an important component of a bigger system.
Provide a little background on yourself.
Slattery: I was raised in Loyal, Wisconsin, next door to my grandparents’ dairy farm. My older brothers were able to help with chores more than I could, but I attribute my love for agriculture to the days spent running around my grandparents’ farm as well as my uncle’s farm.
With what agricultural organizations have you been involved and in what ways have they most helped you?
Slattery: I was an active member of my 4-H club and FFA chapter. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison I was a member of Collegiate FFA, Babcock House and the National Agri-Marketing Association.
I wouldn’t be where I am today without FFA because it helped me develop strong leadership and public-speaking skills. I was blessed to serve as a Wisconsin State FFA officer, which taught me a great deal about professionalism, time management, communication and networking. The organization also offered several internship opportunities to further develop industry knowledge and career skills.
When and why did you join the Badger Chapter of the National Agri-Marketing Association? How does being a member help you?
Slattery: I joined 10 years ago. The Badger chapter does an outstanding job of offering professional-development programming. I’m able to learn a lot about different sectors of agriculture through the events.
I currently serve on the National Agri-Marketing Association’s national executive committee, which has provided me a new perspective on the organization. It’s a chance to network with people with diverse backgrounds and career responsibilities, and to really learn from some of the industry’s most creative minds.
Do you have a degree in an agricultural field of study?
Slattery: I attended UW-Madison, graduating in 2009 with a degree in agricultural journalism.
Tell us a little bit about your career.
Slattery: I’ve worked at Vita Plus since 2008. I served as a marketing intern there while in college and never left. After graduating from college I accepted a full-time position as a marketing and communications specialist. Vita Plus provides feed, nutrition and management expertise to livestock producers throughout the Midwest.
What do you like most about your job and having a career in agriculture?
Slattery: The people are what make my job great. The days I spend on customer farms are the best days. I love to be around farmers who do their best every day to care for their livestock and their land.
My brother once told me that the day you stop learning is the day you’re no longer in the right job. Agriculture is changing at an increasingly rapid pace. The science and technology available are mind-bending. I’m fortunate to have the flexibility to take on different responsibilities and learn new ways to help serve customers as our industry evolves. We’re not restricted by any sort of corporate ladder.
Who have been your mentors and in what ways have they most helped you?
Slattery: My dad raised us to be good neighbors no matter where we are. He always treats people with respect, offers to help in any way he can and isn’t quick to judge. My dad, brothers and husband are all engineers. In that line of work each small project is viewed as a component of a bigger system. That way of thinking is applicable to all lines of work – including agri-marketing.
Are there particular women you admire for their leadership or accomplishments?
Slattery: My mom is my biggest hero. She spent her career taking care of others as a nurse and was always there to provide our family with everything we needed. Now that I have a toddler I recall those days and don’t know how she made it all happen. Both of my grandmothers were farm wives. They taught me to work hard, have faith, work through challenges and keep family as my priority.
What are the biggest challenges you face in your career in agriculture? Do you face any particular challenges being a woman in the agriculture business?
Slattery: Our industry has been facing some grim headlines. Because we develop such close relationships with customers we hurt when they hurt. I believe brighter days will come for agriculture. Solutions will come through collaboration, creative and critical thinking, and effective communication among all sectors of our industry as well as with consumers.
Things like gender, race, sexual orientation and religion make us unique as individuals. But they don’t determine the potential we have to make a difference. I’ve always felt that a willingness to work hard and a passion to serve others are two traits that have the biggest impact on a person’s success.
What advice would you have for other women interested in pursuing a career in agriculture?
Slattery: Keep moving forward. Follow your passions and seek opportunities you find most fulfilling. But also take on a few projects you don’t love. Those experiences can help you develop a well-rounded skill set and a better understanding of how your individual actions contribute to a bigger system. You might also discover a new path you would have never considered otherwise.
Visit nama.org and badgernama.org for more information.