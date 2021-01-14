 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Agricultural-digitization to be monitored

Agricultural-digitization to be monitored

Wageningen University and Research logo

Digital technologies and services are increasingly being used by agricultural sectors around the world. Monitoring the growth of such digital innovations will be conducted by a team at Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands. The university will continue to do the monitoring work that had been conducted by the European Union’s Technical Center for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation, according to Sander Janssen, Earth Informatics team leader at Wageningen Environmental Research.

The Technical Center for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation will transfer part of its work in the field of digital agriculture to Wageningen University. The university will make use of the knowledge that already exists, including a 2019 report on digitization in African agriculture. The report mapped about 400 different digital-farming solutions among 33 million registered farmers across Africa.

The Wageningen team plans to monitor digital instruments – such as platforms for advisory services, market coupling and chain integration – and expand emerging technologies – such as unmanned-aerial vehicles and robots – to low- and middle-income countries worldwide. With periodically collected data, trends and insights about digitization, policymakers as well as companies, non-governmental organizations and donors working in the food system can better support the transition to sustainable agriculture. Visit wur.nl for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
The Legal Yield
Business

The Legal Yield

The U.S. House and Senate approved in late December the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, a 5,593-page bill that funds the federal govern…

Cropland good fit for wetland
Business

Cropland good fit for wetland

PORTAGE, Wis. -- More than 40 acres of former farmland northwest of Portage will be restored to wetland next year, the first Columbia County p…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News