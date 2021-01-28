Agricultural enterprise areas designated

More than 88,000 acres recently were designated agricultural enterprise areas by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The designation identifies land that supports farmland-protection goals, the agricultural economy, environmental efforts and rural prosperity. The newly designated areas are located in Wisconsin’s Chippewa, Dodge, Dunn, Green Lake and Outagamie counties.
Cicero Blackmour Agricultural Enterprise Area, Outagamie County – 45,466 acres in the towns of Black Creek, Cicero and Seymour. The new area joins the agricultural enterprise areas of Three Rivers and Greenville Greenbelt. The goals for the area are to explore and expand beyond traditional agriculture and agricultural-related uses to allow for increased sustainability and market stability for existing and future agricultural operations.
St. Marie Agricultural Enterprise Area, Green Lake County – 19,725 acres in the towns of St. Marie and Princeton. The designated area is the first of its kind for the county. Goals for the area are to support local food production and markets by creating a local brand associated with the agricultural enterprise area for products sold at local stores and farmers markets.
Town of Westford Agricultural Enterprise Area, Dodge County – 18,203 acres in the town of Westford. The new area joins the county’s five other agricultural enterprise areas – Ashippun-Oconomowoc, Burnett, Elba-Portland, Shields-Emmet and Trenton. Goals for the new area are to promote nutrient-management planning to reduce sediment and phosphorus runoff to improve the surface-water quality of Beaver Creek and Beaver Dam Lake.
Town of Grant Agricultural Enterprise Area, Chippewa and Dunn Counties – 5,095 acres in the town of Otter Creek that includes a producer-led network supporting conservation and preservation. Previously designated in 2014, the agricultural enterprise area now has 31,140 acres in the towns of Grant, Colfax, Sand Creek, Otter Creek and Cooks Valley. Goals for the area are to continue to expand nutrient-management planning, encourage protection of local water resources, and preserve agricultural lands for future generations.
There are currently 43 agricultural enterprise areas in Wisconsin, encompassing 1.4 million acres. They are located in portions of 28 counties, 119 towns and the Bad River Reservation.
Land located in an agricultural enterprise area provides landowners the option to sign a farmland-preservation agreement. Agreements provide protections for certain uses of local lands while allowing the landowner the opportunity to claim a farmland-preservation tax credit.
Agricultural enterprise areas also provide an opportunity to reinforce future land-use goals and preserve agricultural lands, soil and water resources.
The areas are part of the Wisconsin Farmland Preservation Program, which is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The department has the authority to designate as much as 2 million acres for agricultural enterprise areas. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "AEA program" and farmlandpreservation.wi.gov for more information.
Parties interested in starting an agricultural enterprise area or modifying an existing one may submit a petition to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The submissions deadline is Aug. 1, 2021. A minimum of five landowners and their local government(s) must file the petition jointly. Petition materials are available at datcp.wi.gov and search for "petitioning for AEA designation" for more information. Contact datcpworkinglands@wisconsin.gov or call 608-224-4611 for more information.