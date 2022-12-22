Agriculture professional named

Christa Hoffman recently was named winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Outstanding Agriculture Professional Award. The contest recognizes Young Farmer and Agriculturist members going above and beyond for agriculture and within their communities.
Hoffman is a business-development administrator at URUS. She manages grant-funded projects focused on improving cattle-management practices on farms in emerging markets. Her main focus is establishing new commercial markets while providing access to artificial insemination to make long-term impacts on farm production and profitability.
The award is presented to a Farm Bureau member between the ages of 18 and 35 who hasn’t derived a majority of his or her income from a farm for the past three years.
Hoffman serves on the Shawano County Farm Bureau board of directors and is the co-chair for Brunch on the Farm.
Other contest participants were Amy Silver of Green County; Julie Wadzinski of Barron County; and Julie Sweney of Dodge County. Visit wfbf.com for more information.