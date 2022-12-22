 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Agriculture professional named

Christa Hoffman recently was named winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Outstanding Agriculture Professional Award. The contest recognizes Young Farmer and Agriculturist members going above and beyond for agriculture and within their communities. 

Hoffman is a business-development administrator at URUS. She manages grant-funded projects focused on improving cattle-management practices on farms in emerging markets. Her main focus is establishing new commercial markets while providing access to artificial insemination to make long-term impacts on farm production and profitability.

People are also reading…

The award is presented to a Farm Bureau member between the ages of 18 and 35 who hasn’t derived a majority of his or her income from a farm for the past three years.

Hoffman serves on the Shawano County Farm Bureau board of directors and is the co-chair for Brunch on the Farm.

Other contest participants were Amy Silver of Green County; Julie Wadzinski of Barron County; and Julie Sweney of Dodge County. Visit wfbf.com for more information.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Conservation feeds dairying passion

Conservation feeds dairying passion

MEDFORD, Wis. – Just beyond the northwestern limit of Marathon County, Wisconsin, lies the unincorporated village known as Gad in Taylor Count…

Goat milk takes artful turn

Goat milk takes artful turn

SHULLSBURG, Wis. – Goat milk is transformed into works of art resembling peaks and swirls of colorful whipped frosting or a delicious Schaum T…

Say thanks to Wisconsin ag teachers

Say thanks to Wisconsin ag teachers

OPINION  When adults think back to our formative years, we can likely pick a teacher or two who fundamentally made a difference in our lives a…

Let carrots be carrots

Let carrots be carrots

OPINION  In early October the news caught my eye that JBS, the world’s largest meat-processing company, was pulling out of the plant-based-pro…

Service award presented

Service award presented

Rosalie Geiger and her family recently were presented the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau award.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News