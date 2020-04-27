U.S. farmers and ranchers have long been at the forefront of climate-smart farming, utilizing scientific solutions, technology and innovations to raise crops or care for livestock. Those efforts are designed to protect soil and water, efficiently manage manure, produce clean and renewable energy, capture carbon and improve sustainability.
This analysis provides an update on agriculture’s contribution to U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions and sinks using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks report. The report identifies agricultural-sector and other economic-sector contributions to greenhouse-gas emissions for 2018 and earlier years.
A deep dive into the data reveals agriculture is a distant fourth in a sector-by-sector comparison of contributions to total U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions. And if farmer carbon-sequestration efforts were recognized their contributions to greenhouse-gas emissions would be significantly less. On the livestock front U.S. producers’ continuous innovations has lessened their per-unit greenhouse-gas-emissions contributions.
Using two measurement methodologies, the EPA provides data on greenhouse-gas emissions and sinks for various sectors, such as carbon sinks. The first is the measurement by economic sector and the second is based on methodologies consistent with those recommended in the 2006 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. This article will review agriculture’s contribution in both measurement categories.
Emissions considered by economic sector
The EPA’s February 2020 “Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks” report revealed total U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions in 2018 of 6.7 billion metric tons in carbon dioxide equivalents, an increase of 2.9 percent or 188 million metric tons from the prior year’s 6.5 billion metric tons. When including land use, land-use changes and forestry carbon sinks of 774 million metric tons, net greenhouse-gas emissions totaled 5.9 billion metric tons in carbon dioxide equivalents – an increase of 3.1 percent or 179 million metric tons from the prior year.
The increase in greenhouse-gas emissions was primarily due to increased emissions from the industrial, residential and commercial sectors of the U.S. economy. Figure 1 highlights the trends in greenhouse-gas emissions by economic sector.
Representing about 28 percent of all emissions, transportation is the largest economic sector in greenhouse-gas emissions. Transportation-sector emissions totaled 1.88 billion metric tons in 2018, an increase of 1.6 percent from 2017. Next-largest was the energy sector such as electric power, representing almost 27 percent of all emissions and totaling 1.8 billion metric tons. Electric-power emissions were an increase of 1.2 percent from 2017.
At an increase of 4 percent from prior-year levels, emissions from the industry sector represented 22 percent of all emissions and totaled 1.5 billion metric tons. Other greenhouse-gas-emission sources – including commercial, residential and U.S. territories – totaled 867 million metric tons in 2018 and represented 13 percent of all emissions. Those emissions were an increase of 8 percent from 2017, primarily due to a 14 percent increase in residential-based heating and cooling needs during 2018.
Agricultural emissions considered
The EPA estimates that during 2018 agriculture represented 9.9 percent of all emissions when measured by economic sector. When measured using the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, an international standard, agriculture’s contribution to greenhouse-gas emissions totaled 619 million metric tons and represented 9.3 percent of all emissions. Figure 2 highlights agriculture’s contribution to greenhouse-gas emissions by sector measurement for 2018.
Greenhouse-gas emissions related to agriculture totaled 659 million metric tons in 2018, an increase of 2.5 percent or 16.2 million metric tons from prior-year levels. And farmers and ranchers helped remove greenhouse gases through the management and preservation of grasslands, wetlands and forestland, which create carbon sinks that store carbon in the soil.
During 2018 forestland management, land converted to forestry, grasslands and wetland management contributed to a reduction of 768 million metric tons in greenhouse-gas emissions. When including total emissions and removals, total land use, land-use change and forestry represented a net emissions reduction of 774 million metric tons. Not all those carbon sinks are directly related to the activities of farmers and ranchers. But when including those sinks they more than offset agriculture’s direct contribution to greenhouse-gas emissions.
The largest agriculture-related greenhouse-gas-producing source category was agricultural soil management at 338 million metric tons, an increase of 3.3 percent or 11 million metric tons from the prior year. Soil-management practices such as the application of synthetic and organic fertilizers, deposition of livestock manure and the growth of nitrogen-fixing plants represented 55 percent of total agricultural greenhouse-gas emissions in 2018.
Following soil management, enteric fermentation in livestock contributed 178 million metric tons. That’s an increase of 1.3 percent or 2.2 million metric tons from 2017 and represented 29 percent of total emissions. Livestock-manure management represented 13 percent of all agricultural emissions and totaled 81 million metric tons in 2018. That’s an increase of 3.3 percent or 2.6 million metric tons. Rice cultivation represented 2 percent of total emissions and totaled 13.3 million metric tons in 2018.
A variety of agricultural practices such as the planting of cover crops, conservation tillage and crop rotation can increase the amount of carbon stored in soils. That’s important. But those sequestration efforts are not assigned to agriculture but to the land-use sector. If those carbon sequestration practices were included, the amount of greenhouse-gas emissions tied to agriculture would be much less.
Animal-agricultural emissions considered
Based on Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change measurements, agricultural emissions during 2018 totaled 619 million metric tons. Of that total, 42 percent of the emissions – about 259 million metric tons in carbon dioxide equivalents – were related to enteric fermentation or manure management. Enteric-fermentation emissions totaled 178 million metric tons, an increase slightly from prior-year levels.
Beef cattle contributed 128 million metric tons, followed by dairy cattle at 44 million metric tons and swine at 2.8 million metric tons. Other livestock including horses, sheep, goats, bison and mules contributed 0.62 million metric tons.
As a percentage of total greenhouse-gas emissions, enteric fermentation from livestock represented less than 3 percent – actually 2.66 percent – of all emissions in 2018. When manure management is included, livestock-related emissions represented less than 4 percent of all emissions.
The proportion of livestock-related emissions relative to total emissions declined from 2.7 percent in 2017. Since the EPA began its series in 1990, livestock-related enteric-fermentation emissions have never exceeded 2.71 percent of all emissions. Figure 3 highlights U.S. livestock emissions from enteric fermentation as a share of total greenhouse-gas emissions.
Total livestock-related emissions as a percentage of total greenhouse-gas emissions have remained mostly flat for the past three decades. But it’s important to factor in livestock-producer productivity gains when evaluating total greenhouse-gas emissions. Compared to 1990, U.S. milk production has increased by 71 percent, beef production has increased by almost 50 percent and pork production has increased by 17 percent while greenhouse-gas emissions from animal agriculture have remained mostly flat.
To evaluate how the efficiency gains made in animal agriculture have reduced the environmental footprint, the enteric-fermentation emissions per unit of production were measured across beef, pork and dairy. Then the annual values were indexed to their 1990 levels. Compared to 1990, enteric-fermentation emissions per unit of beef production have decreased by almost 10 percent, pork-related emissions have decreased by almost 20 percent and enteric fermentation emissions per unit of milk production have decreased by 25 percent. U.S. livestock producers are doing more with less, which has lessened their per-unit greenhouse-gas contributions.
Crop productivity lessens agriculture footprint
Productivity gains have had a similarly positive effect on crop production. Due to the adoption of precision agriculture and biotechnology across many crops, fewer acres are needed to produce today’s crops than in 1990.
For example U.S. farmers produced 14.3 billion bushels of corn in 2018, with an average yield of 176 bushels per acre, on 81 million harvested acres. Farmers in 1990 would have needed to harvest 121 million acres to produce the same 14 billion bushels produced in 2018. That represents an acreage reduction of 39 million acres or 33 percent from 1990. Similar productivity gains mean we are using 4 million fewer acres to produce cotton, 42 million fewer acres to produce soybeans, 8 million fewer acres to produce wheat and 1 million fewer acres to grow rice. Across only those five crops, the productivity and technological gains made in agriculture allow farmers to use almost 100 million fewer acres to raise corn, cotton, rice, soybeans and wheat than they would have needed in 1990.
Summary
Recently released data from the EPA puts agriculture’s contribution to greenhouse-gas emissions at 659 million metric tons in 2018, and 619 million metric tons based on Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change measurement. Either way agriculture in 2018 represented less than 10 percent of total U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions – a distant fourth behind the transportation, electricity-generation and industrial sectors.
Moreover agriculture is part of the climate solution because a variety of agricultural practices such as the planting of cover crops, conservation tillage and crop rotation increase the amount of carbon stored in soils. Total carbon-sink efforts from forestland management, land converted to forestry, grasslands and wetland management more than offset agriculture’s contribution to total emissions. But many of agriculture’s carbon-sequestration efforts are not directly assigned to the agriculture sector. It’s certain that if the carbon-sequestration efforts of U.S. farmers and ranchers were assigned to agriculture, our contributions to greenhouse-gas emissions would be significantly less.
More-productive livestock operations allow ranchers, pork producers and dairy farmers to maintain their total contribution to greenhouse-gas emissions at less than 3 percent while also leading to reduced per-unit greenhouse-gas emissions. Similarly productivity gains in crop production allow farmers to produce more food, fuel and fiber while using at least 100 million fewer acres than three decades ago.
U.S. farmers and ranchers contribute significantly fewer greenhouse-gas emissions than their counterparts around the world. Additional EPA data shows agriculture’s global contribution to greenhouse-gas emissions was 24 percent in 2010, more than double U.S. farmers’ and ranchers’ contributions to total U.S. emissions in 2018. That significant difference is largely driven by farmers’ enthusiastic adoption of technology. Farmers are the pioneers of sustainability. Any policy debate should recognize their contributions, efficiency gains and the considerable impact of their carbon-sequestration efforts.