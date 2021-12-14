Agritechnica latest casualty of COVID war

HANOVER, Germany – Organizers of the world’s biggest farm-machinery show, Agritechnica, have canceled the already-postponed event for 2022 due to increased COVID-19 regulations and cases. The DLG, German Agricultural Society, has officially canceled the event that had already been postponed from its traditional November 2021 date to Feb. 27, 2022.
Agritechnica normally attracts 2,800 exhibitors and more than 486,000 visitors to the Exhibition Centre in Hanover but some of the main exhibitors had previously expressed concern about the new dates in 2022. Speculation was rife that the show was being canceled during the days before the official announcement Dec. 13.
In view of the current national and global developments in conjunction with the COVID pandemic, the rapidly increasing number of cases worldwide and the related restrictions on travel as well as official regulations, the DLG, the VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association and Agritechnica’s exhibitor advisory board have jointly concluded the conditions required for hosting the world’s leading agricultural-machinery exhibition are no longer fulfilled.
Reinhard Grandke, CEO of DLG, said, “With regret we have observed that, following the deteriorating pandemic situation in recent weeks and the resulting current official regulations, a justified exceptional situation has arisen, under which the trouble-free execution of Agritechnica is no longer possible.
“Together with the VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association and the trade fair’s exhibitor advisory board, and following many discussions with both exhibitors and visitors, we have therefore decided to cancel next year’s Agritechnica.
“We have made this decision respecting our responsibilities towards the health and safety of all. We deeply regret the cancellation. Many of our exhibitors, partners, visitors and members, as well as the entire DLG team, have already invested in extensive preparations. Our focus is now on preparing for Agritechnica 2023 as well as the other national and international DLG events and trade fairs that are scheduled for next year.”
Weeks ago major exhibitors John Deere and JCB had already confirmed they were not exhibiting at Agritechnica in 2022, citing bad timing as the main reason. John Deere stated that farmers will be in the fields working during the show’s February-scheduled dates and that would affect visitor-attendance figures.
It’s a big blow to the DLG because it relies on Agritechnica and EuroTier, its livestock-husbandry show, as a significant part of its income. The shows are usually held in alternate years but EuroTier was canceled in November 2020 with a virtual show held instead.
Bernd Scherer, managing director of the VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association, said, “We all deeply regret that Agritechnica 2022 cannot take place after all. On the one hand, because the entire industry was already looking forward to its ‘leading trade fair’ with great anticipation, and on the other hand, because farmers currently stand to benefit from the numerous agricultural-machinery innovation impulses in a way rarely seen before.
“After all innovative machines, equipment and software tools make a significant contribution to sustainable and future-proof agricultural-machinery production processes. Being able to present our extensive portfolio of innovations to a broad industry audience live on an international stage is and remains the gold standard.”
In recent days Agritechnica had announced several medals awarded to new innovations; those still are very relevant, even though the show will not proceed.
Freya von Czettritz, Agritechnica project manager, said, “The decision to cancel Agritechnica is particularly difficult for us since many companies have specifically targeted the trade fair to present their innovations.
“Even though Agritechnica cannot take place in Hanover next year as planned, it remains an opportunity to focus on the innovations in the agricultural-machinery industry. That is why we have announced the winners of the leading innovation award for international agricultural machinery as planned.”
Negotiations are now underway with exhibitors who had paid for their stands, to use the funds for the next Agritechnica to be held Nov. 12 to 18, 2023.
Visit www.agritechnica.com for more information.
With 16 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world – currently virtually – to bring readers international news.