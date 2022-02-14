Agrotechnology organization names president

The Council of Producers and Distributors of Agrotechnology recently named Terry Kippley to serve as its president. Kippley succeeds Gary Halvorson, who had served as the organization’s president since 2018. Halvorson will continue advising the organization on regulatory issues.
In his new role Kippley will advocate for the adjuvant, inert, and post-patent crop-protection industry. He has more than 35 years of experience in the agriculture industry. Most recently he was president of Aceto Agricultural Chemicals. He has been a long-time board member and past president of the Mid America CropLife Association. Kippley began his career at Monsanto in field sales, followed by product, sales and business-management roles at Oil-Dri Corporation.
Kippley was raised as a sixth-generation dairy farmer in Wisconsin. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master of business administration from Loyola University of Chicago.
The Council of Producers and Distributors of Agrotechnology is based near Washington D.C. It has served as a voice and advocate for the adjuvant, inert, and post-patent crop protection industry for 35 years. Visit cpda.com for more information.