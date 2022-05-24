Alice in Dairyland celebrates 75 years

MADISON, Wis. – Taylor Schaefer is the 75th Alice in Dairyland.
She was chosen at the Alice in Dairyland finals program held May 21 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison. The Racine County native was one of six finalists selected to participate in the program.
Each year “Alice” is employed as a public-relations specialist by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The chosen person holds the position for a year, promoting the state’s agricultural industry and products.
“I’m excited about the year ahead, with in-person events, reaching a broad audience and talking to people face-to-face,” Schaefer said.
Her two predecessors – Abigail Martin, the 72nd Alice in Dairyland, and Julia Nunes, the 73rd and 74th Alice in Dairyland – weren’t able to meet face-to-face with as many people as their predecessors did. That was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent cancellation of numerous events in 2020 and 2021. Martin and Nunes used media and social-media platforms to educate consumers about Wisconsin agriculture and its diversity of products.
People are also reading…
It also was due to COVID-19 that Nunes served as Alice for two consecutive years. The 2021 Alice in Dairyland-selection program was canceled so she agreed to serve another year. In her farewell speech Nunes made reference to her two-year post.
“Signing off, my name is Julia Nunes and I’m your cheese-lovin’ milk-chuggin’ jump-ropin’ two timin’ 73rd and 74th Alice in Dairyland,” she said with a smile.
Schaefer is new to her post as “Alice” but she isn’t new to agriculture or to communicating with consumers. She graduated in May with bachelor’s degrees in animal sciences and life-sciences communication as well as a certificate in digital studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Raised on a beef-cattle and crop farm in Racine County, Wisconsin, she served as a youth leader in the Racine County 4-H program. During her 10 years in 4-H she said she participated in beef, swine, quilting, basketry, arts and crafts, woodworking and cake decorating. It was in 4-H that she found a passion for connecting with consumers as she traveled to fairs and livestock shows, and met people throughout the county.
While at UW-Madison she was a member of the Association of Women in Agriculture, the Badger Dairy Club and the UW-Marching Band.
“Working the Badger Dairy Club cheese stand at World Dairy Expo was one of my favorite memories,” she said. “I also had the chance to attend (Wisconsin) Farm Technology Days, and was excited about talking with people and learning their ag stories. I absolutely loved it.”
In summer 2021 she served as an intern at Mayer Farms Beef near Slinger, Wisconsin, as well as at Folk Song Farm, a special-events venue in Richfield, Wisconsin. Both businesses are owned by the Dwight and Shelly Mayer family. Shelly Mayer is the executive director of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.
“That summer was life-changing for me,” Schaefer said. “I was able to talk with so many consumers about where their food comes from and the impact agriculture has on our lives. I also became a professional gardener (for Folk Song Farm). It was hard work, but it paid off.”
The Alice in Dairyland finale was special this year; it was a celebration of 75 years of the Alice in Dairyland program. About 300 people attended the banquet and finale. That included Margaret McGuire, the first Alice in Dairyland, along with 36 former “Alices.”
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Alice" for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.