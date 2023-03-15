Six candidates recently were selected to compete to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland. In the next few weeks they’ll prepare for the three-day Alice in Dairyland Finals, scheduled for May 11-13, 2023 in Walworth County. Selection of the next Alice in Dairyland will be announced at the finals on May 13.
Prior to that time the candidates will participate in an interview process that will allow them to showcase their communication and public-relations skills. Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Alice in Dairyland travels throughout the state talking to rural and urban audiences about Wisconsin’s agricultural industry.
Ashley Hagenow of Poynette is a senior at the University of Minnesota. She’ll graduate in May with a degree in agricultural communication and marketing with minors in animal science and agricultural and food business management. She was involved in Agriculture Future of America, the National Agri-Marketing Association, the Gopher Dairy Club and the University of Minnesota dairy challenge and dairy-judging teams. Hagenow held various internships throughout college, gaining experiences with CHS, Curious Plot marketing agency, CLUTCH marketing agency, Progressive Dairy and World Dairy Expo.
Shannon Lamb of Dane was raised on her family’s diversified production farm. She earned a bachelor’s degree in soil and crop science, environmental horticulture and animal science with a minor in biology from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville, She currently attends the University of Missouri where she’s pursuing a master’s degree in biological engineering.
People are also reading…
Lydia Luebke of Kiel was raised on her family’s 150-cow dairy farm, Kissinger’s Family Farms. She earned an associate’s degree with an emphasis in biology and chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Sheboygan Campus in 2019. She then earned in 2021 a bachelor’s degree in dairy science with a minor in agricultural business from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She’s currently employed at Sargento Foods as a microbiology specialist.
Jackie Rosenbush of Sarona started a flock of sheep in 2012 alongside her sister and parents. The flock has since grown to 100 head of purebred sheep. Rosenbush will graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She recently served as the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, traveling around the state to promote opportunities that fairs provide and connect consumers with producers through agricultural education.
Charitee Seebecker of Mauston was raised on a family-owned dairy farm. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and currently works as a farm broadcaster at the Mid-West Farm Report.
Jodie Weyland of Neenah was raised on family dairy farm. She studied agronomy at Fox Valley Technical College and is currently an associate consultant at Tilth Agronomy Group.
The 76th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term on July 5. Visit aliceindairyland.com for more information.