All farm sizes critical to ag story

CECIL, Wis. – Kristi Fiedler works as a director of production for PEAK, a dairy-cattle-genetics company. She and her husband own a small hobby farm near Cecil. Having been raised on a dairy farm, Fiedler said she understands the importance of agriculture, shares it with her family and advocates for it as a member of the Shawano County Farm Bureau and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
When and why did you begin farming?
Fiedler: We are hobby farmers. I work as a director of production for PEAK. My husband is a salesman at a building-supply company. We started a hobby farm so our kids can learn where food really comes from. I grew up on a family dairy so I’m passionate about the agricultural industry. We need children to share with their peers how food is raised and grown, to appreciate hard-working farmers and their families.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Fiedler: We have a few beef cows for selling calves and raising meat. We have chickens solely for eggs. We own 29 acres and have planted thousands of trees on our land for soil sustainability and wildlife preservation. We cut dying trees from our land for firewood.
Does your family help with the farm?
Fiedler: We all help with chores. That includes feeding cows and chickens, shoveling manure, maintaining pastures and collecting eggs.
What do you think are the best online resources for women who are farming or who are looking to start farming?
Fiedler: I reference online the Dairy Girl Network and social media as well as Woman in Ag on Facebook. Those are great resources for support, ideas, references, mentors and more.
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example and why?
Fiedler: Laura Raatz from Wagner Farms, Andrea Brossard of Brossard Dairy, Jamie Pagel Witcpalek from Pagel’s Family Businesses and Janet Clark from Vision-Aire Farms. Those women work side by side with their families on their dairy farms. They’re also industry leaders. They serve on organization boards and share their real-life farm stories on social-media platforms. They invite us into their world to promote agriculture and help others.
When and why did you join the Farm Bureau?
Fiedler: I joined Farm Bureau shortly after graduating college. It was an opportunity to stay involved in an agricultural-leadership organization that aligned with my values.
When and why did you take on a leadership position with the Farm Bureau?
Fiedler: Immediately upon joining the Shawano County Farm Bureau, members encouraged me to join the Shawano County Brunch on the Farm committee, to compete in the Discussion Meet and more. They were like family, constantly encouraging me to reach the next level. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau has an outstanding young-farmer and agriculturist program to develop leaders. I’m fortunate to have participated in that program for many years.
How does the organization most help you? How do you think it most helps women members?
Fiedler: One of my favorite experiences in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau was the Leadership Institute where I developed my skills in speaking, listening, networking and so much more. I gained confidence to reach out to our elected officials on important topics for agriculture. For example Ben Brancel -- former secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection -- invited me to talk to him about food labeling. He wanted my opinion as a mother and an agriculturist.
Currently I serve on the Shawano County Farm Bureau board and when possible attend local township-board meetings. Woman in agriculture play a really important role in sharing agriculture’s story. We’re not different than other parents, trying to make the best decisions for our families. When we talk about farming with our families and why we do what we do, others relate to us and our story is heard.
What would you like others to know about the organization?
Fiedler: Farm Bureau values its members and their mission to be the best farmers and agriculturists possible. Farm Bureau fights every day to provide a world that understands the importance of food and where it comes from by being a voice of the farmers in the political arena.
What do you think are the biggest challenges that today’s farmers face?
Fiedler: Farmers make up less than 2 percent of the population. Consumers simply don’t know who we are and what we do. Therefore we need organizations such as Farm Bureau to continue to share the story of agriculture, and to fight for fair regulations and laws.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Fiedler: The percentage of farmers to consumers will continue to decline through time so any-size farm needs to be an “agvocate.” While our farm will continue to be a small hobby farm, our impact can still be meaningful. Our children’s friends quickly learn at our home that food comes from farmers taking good care of animals and the land. Farms like mine – and farms with thousands of cows – are all vital in feeding the world. We all can have an impact and it’s important to make it a positive one.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation represents farms of different sizes, commodities and management styles. The organization is comprised of voting members and associate members. Members belong to one of 61 county Farm Bureaus, which are run by a board of directors comprised of people working in production agriculture. Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization. Each year county voting members set the policy that guides the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation on local, state and national affairs.
