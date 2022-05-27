 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alliance names CEO

The Alliance of Crop, Soil and Environmental Science Societies recently named Jim Cudahy as its new CEO. He will lead efforts to support the American Society of Agronomy, the Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

A certified association executive, Cudahy has served in various roles in professional and membership associations in the past 25 years. The three societies have more than 9,000 members around the world and 40 corporate members. Visit sciencesocieties.org for more information.

Jim Cudahy

Jim Cudahy

