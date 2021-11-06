Alternate avenues offer dairy future

“Patience is so difficult for a young producer to consider,” Gary Sipiorski says. “Because you really want to make things happen as quickly as possible.”
In the 40-plus years he has been helping dairy producers be successful from a financial standpoint, patience is at the top of his list. He stresses the importance of loving to work with cows as well.
“So many times pickup trucks and machinery come first,” said Sipiorski, an independent business and financial consultant. “That doesn’t work very well since it’s the cow that generates the income. Focus on the cows. If the rest of the assets like machinery or land can be rented or leased it’s better.”
He cites examples of farmers from coast to coast of the United States that had very little 30 years ago and currently own nice dairy operations. He said education is important. By doing internships and having mentors, young farmers can start on the path to success. And it’s important to attend industry meetings to begin networking with potential mentors.
Kevin Bernhardt is a farm-management specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. He said a lot of young people coming out of high school or college don’t have a large investment portfolio.
“That makes it difficult to buy investments like tractors, cows and land,” he said.
Statistics from the past five years show an average crop farm has total assets of $3.2 million. The average dairy farm is similar, with total assets of $2.9 million. Asset numbers in the $3 million range can be intimidating to young potential farmers.
“But things are possible,” Sipiorski said. “Every day all of us get a day older. We’re going to need young people to be part of this. If you really have the desire to be part of the dairy business there are ways of doing it. Don’t give up on your dreams. Make sure you’re looking at enough different options and talking to the right people.”
Bernhardt suggests young people consider their starting place when wanting to enter farming. Getting financing can be a big hurdle. Consider if there’s another way to control the assets in a farming operation besides ownership.
“Leasing might be a consideration,” he said. “If you are working with a lender they need to be a partner in the relationship.”
Bernhardt shared his own experience as a young person who aspired to farm. He was acquainted with a variety of people who wanted to farm. Some came from established farming operations; that was not the case for him.
“I was sort of envious of those folks,” he said. ”Their starting point toward farming was more clear-cut. For those of you who have a family operation that exists as a place for you to come in and transition to, that’s a fantastic resource as a way to get started farming.”
Don’t rule out more-extended family members who farm, like grandparents or uncles. But if there’s no family operation to transition into, starting small is a necessity.
“It might mean working on an operation, be it family or not,” he said.
For some folks being an employee might be enough. For those who desire to own an operation someday, it’s a question of whether the potential is there for to work their way to ownership. It’s becoming more common for employees to have a capacity to buy in to an operation, he said.
Sipiorski said being able to transition to farm ownership through family is a terrific resource.
“As a son or daughter make sure you realize the opportunity that exists,” he said. “Don’t blow it. That may be harsh-sounding but I’ve seen cases of that happening.”
A dairy farm owner who has no children may be interested in someone else taking over the farm. Many are looking for someone to transition ownership to.
Bernhardt suggested seeking match-making services to find someone close to retirement who has no heir as a way to possibly enter a farming operation.
“You might just have to get your fingers on the phone and start calling people,” he said.
Talk to lenders, county agents and instructors involved in agriculture to ask for help.
To be continued …
Sipiorski and Bernhardt presented “Thoughts for a Young Dairy Farmer” as part of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s “Dairy Signal” program, an online resource providing dairy farmers insights for informed decisions. Visit www.pdpw.org for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.