America must turn to biofuels

OPINION It’s disappointing that President Joe Biden put forth a robust $2 trillion infrastructure plan that overlooks the urgent need to expand access to reduced-carbon biofuels like plant-based ethanol. The president campaigned on a platform of using “every tool at his disposal” to “promote and advance renewable energy, ethanol and other biofuels.” The details of the American Jobs Plan assuredly missed an opportunity to meet those promises.
It’s now even more crucial that any further legislation proposed by the Administration and Congress include a robust role for ethanol. Since 2010 biofuels like ethanol have been responsible for cumulative carbon-dioxide savings of almost 600 million metric tons in the United States, or the equivalent of removing 130 million cars from the road – about half of our nation’s fleet.
Earlier this year a new report from the Rhodium Group, a leading independent climate-analysis firm, found that biofuels are an essential element of our path to a net-zero future by 2050. Ethanol reduces lifecycle greenhouse-gas emissions from motor fuel by an average of 46 percent, as demonstrated most recently in groundbreaking research. Continuous innovation has fueled environmental progress, allowing biofuel producers and farmers to increase production year after year – without expanding our environmental footprint. Biofuels can help us reduce emissions now. And the innovations being driven by our industry will continue to reduce the carbon intensity of fuels.
We look forward to working with this Administration and our bipartisan Congressional champions to ensure that biofuels have a leading role in helping our nation upgrade its infrastructure and address climate change.
Emily Skor is the CEO of Growth Energy, a biofuel trade association representing more than 100 ethanol producers and 96 associate members along the supply chain. Visit growthenergy.org for more information.