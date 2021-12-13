American Agri-Women elects officers

American Agri-Women recently elected national officers at its 2021 national convention in Phoenix. American Agri-Women is a national coalition of farm, ranch and agribusiness women who advocate for agriculture.
Heather Hampton+Knodle of Fillmore, Illinois, has been elected to serve as president. Rose Tyron Vancott of Paradise, California, was elected first vice-president. Kathy Goodyke of Crookston, Minnesota, will serve as treasurer, and Laura Hart of Hart, Texas, will serve as vice-president of communications. Karolyn Zurn of Callaway, Minnesota, is the immediate past president. The officers will serve two-year terms.
Continuing on the organization’s board for the second year of their two-year terms are Jacquie Compston of Minden, Nevada, and Kim Bremmer of Loyal, Wisconsin. Compston serves as vice president of education. Bremmer serves as secretary.
Hampton+Knodle is a farmer, past communications consultant, and association manager. She and her family grow corn, soybeans and wheat and manage a small herd of Black Angus cattle. She was the founding chairman of the Montgomery County (Illinois) Economic Development Corporation, the Central Illinois Economic Development Authority, and the Montgomery Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program.
Tryon Vancott is a fifth-generation farmer who was raised on a beef, dairy and potato ranch in northern California. She and her family are involved in the operation of her family farm in Del Norte County, California. Vancott is a retired district-attorney investigator specializing in child abuse, sexual assault and domestic-violence investigations.
Goodyke has worked as a bookkeeper and a tax preparer. She also worked in community, public and hospital nursing until her retirement in 2007. She then took an active role on the family farm until her retirement from those duties in 2016. The family raises corn, soybeans, edible beans and wheat. Goodyke has been involved at her local senior center where she has served as a financial chairperson, a secretary and a grant writer.
Hart and her family raise corn, cotton, wheat and sorghum. She manages the farm’s books. Hart is an advocate for agriculture and has been honored by the 4-H and FFA for her parent leadership. She is a past president of the Hart (Texas) Buyers Club and the Hart Athletic Booster Club. She also is a school-board member of the Hart Independent School District.
Jacquie Compston is a fifth generation native Nevadan whose roots run deep in the history of ranching. She taught at Smith Valley Schools and Western Nevada College. Compston’s family owned and operated a ranching and farming operation in western Nevada.
Bremmer started Ag Inspirations in 2015 and has been advocating for farmers as a professional speaker. She is passionate about protecting the use of science, technology and innovation in how food is grown and raised.
Bremmer also is the executive director of Venture Dairy Cooperative, a third-party milk verification co-operative. There she advocates for policy to help protect farmers and promote the future of dairy in Wisconsin. She serves on the executive advisory council for the American Dairy Coalition. She also serves as the president of Wisconsin Women for Agriculture, and is a regular contributor on Rural Route Radio.
Zurn and her family raise corn, soybeans, sugar beets and wheat. She has served on many agriculture boards such as Minnesota Ag in the Classroom, the Northern Crops Institute Council, Minnesota Soybean Growers, and Becker County (Minnesota) Corn and Soybean Growers. Zurn recently was appointed to the board of the Minnesota State Farm Service Agency.
Hampton+Knodle said that the new officers are dedicated to advancing the organization’s mission of uniting women in agriculture, communicating to develop better leaders and accurate messages, and promoting policies that make sense for the production of food, fiber and renewable fuels and for consumers. Visit americanagriwomen.org for more information.