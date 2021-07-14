Ancient traditions come full-circle

Editor's note: This is part two of a two-part article. The fist part was published in the July 8 issue of Agri-View.
Native American Nations in Wisconsin have led conservation efforts for decades. In the past couple of decades some of their projects have been completed using resources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To coordinate between Tribal Governments and parts of the U.S.-governmental departments and programs within the USDA, the Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council was formed in 2001.
“We were the first tribal advisory council in the United States,” said Jeff Mears, executive director of the council. “The members of (the council) are the 11 recognized tribes in Wisconsin, so we have everyone together at one table. I’m a member of the Oneida Nation. What is unique about (the council) is working with the USDA, and especially (the Natural Resources Conservation Service), a voluntary program for landowners to address natural-resource issues. From the tribes’ standpoint it’s the idea of working with federal agencies voluntarily to do positive things for the environment. It is a really good fit. Instead of working with an overarching regulatory agency with a confrontational outlook we are on the same page with the USDA; we are looking for the same things. We are doing things the tribes have wanted to do for years. It is rewarding.
“At our monthly meetings we have representatives of different parts of USDA and also state agencies. It is an opportunity for the tribes to sit down and work together in a partnership with different federal and state programs. We build upon positive interactions.”
Lacey Hill-Kastern is the Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council deputy director.
“I was Bad River’s representative to (the council) for a few years,” she said. “I was originally hired to conduct USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service ‘Plant, Protection and Quarantine Surveys’ for invasive pests for tribes on tribal lands. Implementing those surveys is a big part of what I do. I have also trained staff on virtual platforms like Zoom so we can work during the pandemic.”
Tom Melnarik is a civil-engineering technician who retired from the USDA. He now works with the council.
“Working out of the Rhinelander USDA field office I got to know a lot about (the council) over the years,” he said. “I was often lead designer on (council) projects. We have projects with Forest County Potowatami – a large forestry-access road; they are working on watering systems and grazing plans at their farm. They also have hoop houses. Mole Lake has projects including access roads.
“In the last 10 years five different tribes have renovated their aquaculture facilities. I worked on those projects as designer and construction designer. When tribes want to do a project I can go out and determine eligibility for (Natural Resources Conservation Service) involvement. I can help the tribes and (the service) from start to finish on projects.”
Jonathan Pruitt is a resource conservationist with the council in Rhinelander.
“I am assisting tribes with inventories and evaluations of forests, wetlands, streams and agricultural lands,” he said. “We are also doing wild-rice and wildlife inventories. I provide training to tribal natural-resources staff so they can plan projects and apply for (Natural Resources Conservation Service) programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. That helps tribes access voluntary programs to work with USDA on tribal lands to implement conservation projects.”
The Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council works with the USDA to provide internships for Native American students. Jerry Thompson coordinates outreach and education for the council.
“We have interns who do field surveys,” he said. “We have interns with (the Natural Resources Conservation Service) and the USDA Forest Service.”
Hill-Kastern said, “The minimum requirement for our internships is enrollment in college and good academic standing. The goal is to give students professional experience and get them interested in a career in natural resources. We have had high school students who were going on to college. Freshman and sophomore college students are great internship candidates, especially if they are undecided on an academic major. The internships expose them to a variety of natural-resource positions. Some internships have specific requirements; for example we have one for engineering students that requires an engineering background.”
The council arranges professional internships for tribal members who are looking for experience while attending school.
Bizhikiins Jennings, the public-information office director at the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission, serves on the Ashland County board of supervisors. He teaches Ojibwe language at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin. He’s a former member of the Mashkiiziibii Tribal Council and a former council intern.
“Working at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center (as an intern) exposed me to different agencies, different people and different faces,” he said. “The networking and connections were very helpful. Having a supervisor and a team that was familiar with governmental systems and mechanisms for getting projects funded and completed was useful. Having a supportive environment was important.
“It was my first taste of having a job where I was allowed the flexibility to pursue what I thought was relevant. Overall my internship was a wonderful opportunity to expose me to important things that would prepare me for the future. Getting to know (council) supervisors and interns around the state created a network I still draw upon. A lot of the supervisors with (the council) when I was an intern are still doing good work. I found out as an elected official in tribal government that it was easy to draw upon those previous connections.”
Native American Nations in Wisconsin have led conservation projects for decades. Together through the Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council they have found a way to effectively bridge the divide between the government of the United States and their own sovereign governments. In doing so they have been able to plan and complete an amazing myriad conservation projects while training the next generation of leaders for Wisconsin.
Their work benefits the land, water and air in Wisconsin for all people.
Visit www.wtcac.org and glifwc.org for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.