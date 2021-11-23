Applicator training offered

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, certification for private pesticide applicators was delayed. That resulted in many people needing to be trained and tested in 2022. Private applicators are encouraged to use the University of Wisconsin-Pesticide Applicator Training Program’s virtual- and online-training options to make efficient use of limited staff resources.
A private applicator is someone who applies restricted-use pesticides to produce an agricultural commodity on their own property or the property owned or rented by an employer. A private applicator certification is valid for five years.
The training fee with manual covers the five-year certification as well as access to online training. There may be additional fees associated with in-person training sessions. The manual is available for purchase online at the link at the end of this article. The training fee with manual also may be ordered by mail. Contact the UW-Pesticide Applicator Training Program for a mail order form. Manuals also will be sold at most UW-Division of Extension county offices in 2022.
There are four training options – self-study of the manual, Zoom webinar, self-paced online, and in-person training.
The self-study option enables private applicators to study the manual on their own and schedule a test when they’re ready. The option requires a 70-percent passing grade on the examination.
Online training may be accomplished through either a Zoom webinar or a self-paced course. The self-paced course must be completed within seven days of starting. There’s no additional charge for the training options in 2022, but registration is required. Register at the UW-Pesticide Applicator Training store.
After completing either online option, participants still need to schedule an examination time. A passing grade of 50 percent is required for both the online training and in-person training.
In-person trainings will be available, but will have limited seating and availability due to staffing limitations. Registration will be required. Visit the Extension events calendar or contact an Extension county office or the UW-Pesticide Applicator Training Program for details. In-person training will include the test.
Testing for those who completed the self-study, online course or Zoom webinar will be available in most UW-Extension county offices in 2022. Contact your Extension county office to schedule a testing time. If the county isn’t offering the test, contact a neighboring county to make an appointment.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has partnered with Pearson Vue to offer an online test. The option requires a video camera, microphone and internet connection. Pearson Vue also has several testing sites in Wisconsin. It charges $45 per test. Results will be provided at the end of the test. Credentials will then be sent by email within one to three days of completing test. The option still requires purchase of the manual.
Contact patprogram@mailplus.wisc.edu or call 608-262-7588 for more information on the program training. Visit go.wisc.edu/greo5e to register for an online training course or Zoom webinar. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu and click on "events" to find training locations. Visit patstore.wisc.edu to purchase a manual or counties.extension.wisc.edu to see locations selling the manual.