APPLY NOW; Grant funds create sharing relationships

DANE COUNTY, Wis. – Farming can be a community practice, but farmers are increasingly “siloed” on the farm. As farms grow bigger, help becomes scarce. Small towns lose coffee shops and feed mills – the social hubs where farmers once shared information.
With support from a $39,900 North Central-Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Partnership grant, Dane County Land Conservation was able to support and create intentional spaces for a group of farmers willing to take a chance on establishing and utilizing cover crops on their farms to improve soil health.
The funds were used through the project to bring new cover crop-adopting farmers to experienced farms to ask pointed questions, talk directly about equipment and take tours of the farms. By funding those one-on-one “farmer dates,” specific questions often lost at large field days could be addressed – leading to better and quicker adoption of cover crops. By creating spaces for farmers to share ideas, successes and failures, the farmers in southern Dane County expanded cover-crop implementation dramatically in just a few short years. The participating farmers opened their farms to anyone who wanted to learn more as well as share ideas and even equipment.
To see landscape-scale changes, farmers need to feel support from their communities. The most successful farmers have support from several levels within their communities – from family, friends and other farmers. The grant facilitated real change on a landscape scale by giving farmers the space to learn from one another and by valuing the time of experienced farmers. The change that has occurred can be seen driving a county road. The difference can also be seen as the confidence grows in a young group of farmers who want to improve water and soil quality on their farms. They’re becoming leaders in their community.
A secondary outcome of the grant was that the farmers participating took their organization to the next level. They formed a producer-led watershed-protection group, advocating for biological-systems thinking approaches to farming in southern Wisconsin. Although the farm sizes vary in range and focus, that group of farmers continues to innovate and lead in the field of true regenerative agriculture.
During the project the team created a YouTube Channel called “Lawn Chair Farming.” The focus is on regenerative agriculture practices, including grazing and harvesting cover crops. Visit youtube.com and search for "lawnchair farming" to watch all six episodes.
Visit projects.sare.org for detailed information on funded projects.