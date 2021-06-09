Argentina temporarily bans beef exports

From trade wars to animal-disease outbreaks – and of course COVID-19’s upending of supply chains – there have been numerous disruptions in agricultural trade during the past several years. While maybe not at the same level of significance as those other events, an ill-advised export ban by Argentina is yet another trade-related event to add to the list.
Argentina’s president recently announced a 30-day ban on beef exports as part of an attempt to control rising inflation, which is approaching 50 percent. In protest the country’s main farm groups said they would launch a nine-day halt in livestock trading. There are also reports of processing plants in the country closing in response to the decision.
The export ban could very well be counterproductive for Argentina, but it’s unlikely to have a negative impact on U.S. producers – and may even lead to increased U.S. beef exports. The immediate impacts of the Argentine government’s decision are short-term, assuming the ban is not extended. But it has the potential to disrupt beef-import and -export supply chains and will likely place upward pressure on already inflated beef prices.
Argentina large beef exporter
Argentina in 2020 was the world’s fifth-largest beef exporter, exporting more than 700,000 metric tons of beef and beef products. China-Hong Kong is by far Argentina’s largest customer, accounting for more than two-thirds of the country’s beef exports. The next-largest customer is Russia at 7 percent, followed by Chile at 5 percent, Israel at 4 percent and Germany at 3 percent.
Argentina hasn’t historically been as large an exporter as it currently is, largely increasing its exports during the past three or four years. In 2020 it posted a five-year increase of more than 200 percent. As Argentina’s global exports have increased, so have purchases from China-Hong Kong, growing from 16 percent of Argentina’s exports in 2012 to 70 percent in 2020. That pushing China-Hong Kong to being the biggest of Argentina’s customers.
In the early years of that time frame, Hong Kong constituted the lion’s share of those exports; mainland China was virtually zero. But as incomes have increased in the country and consumer tastes and preferences have changed, China came to demand more and more of that share. The onset of African swine fever at the end of 2018 precipitated increased Chinese demand for all animal proteins, helping to drive an increase in Argentina’s beef exports.
Because Argentina is the fifth-largest beef exporter in the world, stopping beef exports for a month certainly has implications for other exporters. But the level of those implications also depends on any seasonality in Argentine exports.
The easiest analogy is soybeans; the United States and Brazil are essentially on countercyclical production schedules, and exports from each country tend to center around harvest time. In the United States that’s in the fall. So if the United States was prevented from exporting soybeans in October or November – a time when Brazil would likely not be able to fill the shortfall – the implications to global soybean supply chains would be severe.
When we look at Argentina’s beef exports, instead of exhibiting severe seasonality exports seem to be on more of a constant increasing trend as the year progresses – particularly from mid-2017 on. There certainly is some month-to-month variation but this time of year doesn’t seem to experience a typical expansion or contraction. But during the past two years there has been a 30 percent increase in May relative to January, with slight contractions the three years before that.
The 30-day window of the export ban doesn’t neatly align with either May or June. But if we examine recent-year beef exports for Argentina for the month of June and compare them to global beef imports for that same month, we are seeing Argentine exports amount to an increasing percentage of the global import market. In June 2020 that volume was equal to more than 8 percent of global imports.
China’s imports change
With the decimation of China’s swine population, the country significantly increased its imports of animal protein during the past two years. Pork imports generally grew the most, but both beef and poultry imports had sizeable increases as well. Figure 3 shows where China’s beef imports are coming from, and how that growth has changed through time.
Five years ago Australia was China’s largest beef supplier, with Uruguay providing a decent share as well. Starting in 2015 we begin to see two things happen.
- We see China’s overall beef imports begin to increase substantially year-over-year, particularly from 2018 onward.
- We see the share of those imports largely shift to South American countries. That doesn’t mean Australian product moving into China declines; it’s actually increasing during that time period. Instead new volume moving in from Brazil and Argentina captures the vast majority of the growth in beef imports by China. In 2020 Brazil accounted for 40 percent of the country’s beef imports, while Argentina was the second-largest supplier with 23 percent of Chinese imports.
U.S. beef producers affected
Ultimately we’re interested in any impact that could have on U.S. producers and U.S. exports. When looking at data from the Global Trade Atlas, we can see year-to-date exports for U.S. beef and beef products from January to March. So far this year it’s tracking just barely more than 2020, but 9 percent ahead of 2019. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s export-sales reporting system is reporting extremely healthy sales of beef to China, so we can expect to see some increases in those numbers. Even with the data that we have there has been an explosion in beef exports to China in 2021 relative to what we typically send. With China’s second-largest supplier stepping out of the market for the next 30 days, we may see even greater export sales coming in.
Any increase in beef exports will occur at a time when a primary storyline in U.S. beef markets is domestic beef demand. That certainly isn’t limited to beef; demand for both pork and chicken are strong at the same time. There’s quite a bit of chatter attributing that to food-service coming back online and securing product. But regardless of the ultimate cause of the demand, beef markets are on fire. The beef cutout is approaching $330 per hundredweight, which one would think would typically dampen export demand to a certain extent. While beef markets are taking off, cattle prices are not keeping pace. That’s leading to increases in packer margins, but that subject warrants further digging in its own Market Intel.
Summary
Argentina’s decision to halt exports of beef in an effort to fight domestic inflation has implications for other exporters of beef and importing countries in search of animal protein. Argentina is not the biggest beef exporter in the world and the ban is only for 30 days, but the country is a significant exporter and a key source of product for China. When we combine that with the relatively tight supplies out there, the impact is likely going to place upward pressure on global beef prices. It will likely push China to other beef suppliers in the short term, at a time when the country has already been significantly increasing its purchases of U.S. beef. The United States is already experiencing increasing beef prices due to a combination of factors, including very healthy demand. That would typically dampen export demand so it will be interesting to see how the development affects exports.
Michael Nepveux is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.