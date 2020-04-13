Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring members of the Soil Sisters, an official program of Renewing the Countryside. The community of women farmers advocate for family farming and locally produced food.
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. – Roberta Barham and her husband, Kim Barham, raise certified-organic aronia berries on an acre of ground near Blanchardville. Corn and alfalfa are raised on 23 acres rented to a neighbor.
In part one of this two-part article Roberta Barham talks about why she began producing aronia berries. Part two will feature the resources she uses to help her farm and more.
When and why did you join Soil Sisters?
Barham: I believe I’ve been a Soil Sister – or at least an observer – since the group’s inception. Living so close to Kriss Marion, a founding Soil Sister, it was hard not to be infected with the forward-thinking, women-centric and empowered enthusiasm the group offered. I attended Soil Sister-sponsored workshops and told everyone I knew about the amazing things happening in my neighborhood. Many had heard of this group through television, newspapers, magazine articles and so on.
When and why did you begin farming?
Barham: My husband and I had no intention of farming when we moved from the city in 2002 to this property. Our goal was to build a cordwood house and just enjoy the land. But a bright bittersweet vine on a dreary November day inspired me to pursue raising and marketing flowers for drying. In searching for dried-flower markets, I met Carol Larsen who was then seeking cut flower growers for the group that would eventually become Fairfield Flowers LLC. Starting in 2003, we grew three-quarters of an acre of cut flowers for the group while commuting to full-time jobs in Madison and working on the cordwood house on weekends. We belonged to Fairfield Flowers for 10 years but it has since disbanded. Growing flowers was an enjoyable and educational journey. I had hoped it would become my full-time retirement activity.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Barham: We’re currently raising certified-organic aronia berries. The berries began as a “woodie” addition to our cut-flower selection. Though aronia is a native "super fruit" it had been valued more for its seasonal color and structural interest as a landscaping shrub – flowers, berries and fall leaves. Having learned of the healthy attributes of the berries and their market potential, we decided to learn more about them and joined the Midwest Aronia Association.
That organization was formed in 2009. The future looked bright for the amazing fruit, a native berry with the greatest antioxidant value of any fruit or vegetable. It has anti-inflammatory properties and studies have shown consumption of the fruit speeds recovery after exercise.
The Midwest Aronia Association's annual conferences allowed for networking to learn the best growing and harvesting practices. There was talk about market potential because renewed interest in the berry had just started to evolve in 2007. I had become aware of the fruit by tasting it as part of a frozen cranberry-juice concentrate. Though its intent was to add color, I observed a taste other than cranberry. I determined it to be the “aronia” ingredient, whose taste I preferred to the main ingredient.
When we learned that Carandale Fruit Farm of Oregon, Wisconsin, was hosting an aronia field day, we were eager to attend. From there we invested in plants and have been aronia enthusiasts ever since.
I’m passionate about the fruit and want everyone to know about it. I became a board member and then in 2014 became the president of the Midwest Aronia Association. I spearheaded creation of a 90-recipe aronia cookbook. The recipe book is available on Amazon.com -- a portion of sales return to the non-profit Midwest Aronia Association. To learn what to do with aronia, start with that recipe book.
Does your husband help with the farm?
Barham: Yes he’s very good with technical details and equipment repair. We divide duties, which was necessary when we both worked full-time off the farm. An advantage of aronia berries is that you don’t need to replant them every year. They’re a perennial permaculture plant. Before the invasion of the Asian spotted wing drosophila fruit fly, no insecticide was needed because they had no natural insect enemies. Aronia can be a good alternative or addition to traditional corn, soybean or alfalfa crops.
I take the lead in weeding, pruning, mowing and monitoring the crop. I coordinate picking times and staff as well as arrange for advertisements, self-pick days and social-media outreach. With the help of a marketing specialist we recently developed a website to educate and increase aronia awareness. Besides growing the berry we contract with Yahara Bay Distillers to mix and bottle our Aronia Berry Cherry liqueur.
Though we grow the berry we wouldn't be able to adequately meet the supply. So we source ingredients as close to home as we can in Wisconsin – Bellbrook Berry Farm certified-organic aronia juice of Brooklyn, and Door County cherries and honey from Mount Horeb.
The liqueur has become a year-round marketing and aronia-awareness tool. I arrange for store- and restaurant-sampling opportunities. Together we plan and conduct statewide sampling events. As of June 2019 that effort is partially funded through a Buy Local Buy Wisconsin grant in collaboration with Bellbrook Berry Farm.
Soil Sisters plans to host “A Celebration of Wisconsin Farms and Rural Life” Aug. 7-9 at various member farms. Barham Gardens will be part of the event's bus tour of farms. The weekend of farm tours and food is open to the public. Visit soilsisters.wixsite.com/soilsisters and renewingthecountryside.org for more information.
Agri-View is looking for a sponsor for our Women in Agribusiness page -- page A3 in each weekly edition. Contact agriview@madison.com for more information.