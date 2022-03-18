Ask farmers why they farm

Where and how do we get information? What information sources do we trust and why do we trust them? Answering those questions was the crux of issues posed in a recent webinar in “The Current” series, put on by the North Central Region Water Network and moderated by network director Rebecca Power.
During a recent installment in the series entitled “Communicating Conservation to Landowners,” a panel of three speakers spoke of studies and practical experience that help uncover what makes a natural resource or water professional a great communicator.
Dara Wald is an associate professor at Texas A&M University-Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications. She conducted a study with colleagues while at Iowa State University. The study indicated that while all farmers are not alike, generally farmers seek or receive information from at least three sources. They typically don’t have problems accessing information. Farmers in the study preferred getting information from a University-Extension – and then especially from someone with whom they had a personal connection.
From the study Wald drew the conclusion that organizations or people hoping to connect with farmers need to link with them through the use of a variety of information sources, though the study did not discover which sources are most trusted.
Collin Weigel is a behavioral economist at the California Air Resources Board. He discussed research findings about communication techniques that successfully reach farmers. Weigel advocates choosing communication techniques based on data, not just on the opinions of organization leaders or whomever speaks the most loudly.
He and his colleagues found that discussing ways to improve soil health were more effective than targeting economic benefits gained from improving the health of soil. He also discovered messages that targeted a locale like a county or a watershed were 20 percent more effective than messages that focused on an entire state.
Serge Koenig is a conservation technician with the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department in southern Wisconsin. He has 27 years of experience working with farmers; he provided the perspective of a professional who daily works out in the field with farmers. He discussed how to arrive at “Yes.”
To effectively communicate with farmers he advocates learning how to ask questions and truly listen to the answers.
“Become a student of each farm and farmer by making a real effort to understand and know them,” he said. “Don’t give up, but don‘t be a pest … Don’t use jargon and acronyms.
“Admit not knowing every answer, but find out the answer and report back to the farmer … Stay calm and allow people to vent.”
Koenig said he asks farmers, “What is your why?” In other words, he asks why they farm.
He says communication is both an art and a science. But with persistence and practice, resource professionals can help folks shift from routines to try new things. He frequently recommends people read the book “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Victor E. Frankl. If people don’t know where they’re going, any road can take them there, Koenig said. But with trust developed through relationships, a planned future with measurable and meaningful goals and objectives can be developed.
Contact Koenig at serge.koenig@saukcountywi.gov or 608-355-4837 for more information.
In the end there are many ways to reach folks with information about conservation, but most folks would rather learn about it from someone they’ve come to know and trust.
Visit northcentralwater.org for more information earn more information about the webinar series and the North Central Region Water Network.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.