Several bills recently were introduced by the Wisconsin State Assembly. They’re part of a package developed to help farmers, rural Wisconsin and the state’s stressed agricultural economy. The bills were passed out of the assembly’s agriculture committee as a first step.
Two of the bills originated from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who requested a special session to address rural Wisconsin issues.
Assembly Bill 6 would establish a program through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The purpose is to increase dairy, meat and crop exports by 2026.
The agriculture department currently promotes growth of the dairy industry through research, planning and assistance by making grants available to dairy-processing-plant operators and dairy farmers. Special Session Assembly Bill 7 would award grants to dairy processors but give preference to small plants.
Giving preference to small processors helps businesses that have fewer resources to stay in business. That ultimately strengthens our rural communities and our dairy farmers that ship milk.
The state assembly also introduced bills to help Wisconsin’s farmers. Assembly Bill 874 would require the University of Wisconsin System-Board of Regents to direct a study that would examine several facets of educational resources and challenges in current agricultural programs.
Assembly Bill 873 creates a refundable tax credit for property taxes paid on agricultural buildings and improvements. It takes immediate action and puts actual dollars in the hands of farmers. The dollars will help our struggling farmers pay for a feed bill, an equipment repair or a milker for months. The dollars will be immediately recycled into Wisconsin’s rural economy.
Assembly Bill 627 requires the UW-Board of Regents to allocate $1 million in additional funding per year for state specialists who provide Extension services in applied-agricultural research at the UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau supports the bill because the specialists perform and teach focused research essential to Wisconsin farmers and our agricultural economy. Since 1990 the number of integrated-research specialists in UW-Madison’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has decreased by 45 percent. We need the research to guide our farmers in their commodity areas.
The bills are moving fast because it’s the end of the session. As farmers we’ve been thrown numerous challenges the past five years. We owe it to ourselves to help the bills cross the finish line. Make time for a phone call or an email to your representative. At the same time call your senator and tell him or her to watch for the bills coming soon. If there ever was a time for us to show our grassroots power it’s now.