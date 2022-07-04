Atrazine change needs to be stopped

OPINION The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reopened the finalized re-registration of atrazine, a widely utilized herbicide in sorghum production. The agency is proposing to replace the approved 15-parts-per-billion “concentration equivalent level of concern” in the aquatic assessment with the ultra-reduced 3.4-parts-per-billion “concentration equivalent level of concern” proposed in 2016. That’s a severely restricted level not supported by credible scientific evidence and would have a devastating impact on farmers.
“National Sorghum Producers strongly disagrees with the EPA’s proposed level of concern for atrazine,” said Kody Carson, a sorghum farmer from Olton, Texas, and National Sorghum Producers chairman. “Farmers cannot meet the climate goals set forth by the Administration if we do not have tools like atrazine that allow us to farm effectively and more efficiently. Despite thousands of comments from growers and the agriculture community containing years of usage and monitoring data that contradict the EPA’s ill-founded 2016 proposal, the agency went ahead with a (concentration equivalent level of concern) that is not supported by the evidence. We are, however, encouraged the EPA has committed to an ‘external peer review’ and are hopeful the EPA will use a Scientific Advisory Panel to use the best quality research to get the (concentration equivalent level of concern) right. Atrazine is the most studied agricultural chemical in the United States, and has been a proven and dependable herbicide for close to 60 years.”
National Sorghum Producers is actively seeking input from its grower community alongside its partners at the Triazine Network, a coalition of agricultural groups that have since 1995 been involved in regulatory issues related to triazine herbicides. The proposal – EPA-HQ-OPP-2013-0266 – is published in the Federal Register; EPA will accept public comments for 60 days.
“This is a tool our farmers cannot stand to lose,” said Tim Lust, National Sorghum Producers CEO. “Climate-smart agriculture relies on tools like atrazine particularly for sustainable farming practices like conservation tillage and no-till. Some estimations show greenhouse-gas emissions associated with farming rise by almost 40 percent without it. This underscores the importance of having a united and vocal showing this summer from our farm community about the importance of this important crop-protection tool.”
Lust said the National Sorghum Producers will continue to work with the EPA, Congress and the White House to help bring logic and science to the assessment process.
The 2020 atrazine re-registration, which began in 2013, concluded the review process that’s conducted every 15 years. The 15-parts-per-billion “concentration equivalent level of concern” was approved in September 2020. The EPA used an activist court case against the agency to revisit the level of concern, which led to the current proposed, ultra-reduced 3.4-parts-per-billion “concentration equivalent level of concern.”
Visit www.regulations.gov/docket/EPA-HQ-OPP-2013-0266/comments to comment. The National Sorghum Producers organization is encouraging its members to visit sorghumgrowers.com/fightepa to comment on the issue.