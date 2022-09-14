 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction supports farm medicine center

The Auction of Champions, an annual gala to support the National Farm Medicine Center, is scheduled to be held Sept. 15 at RiverEdge Golf Course and Banquet Facility, 10191 Mill Creek Dr. in Marshfield, Wisconsin. The event will begin with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the live auction starting at 8 p.m.

The first Auction of Champions was held in 1982 and raised $11,000. Since then the auction has raised more than $5 million for the National Farm Medicine Center’s research, outreach and education efforts. The auction also continues to benefit youth who raise and show animals.

Meat packages are featured as live- and silent-auction items as are hundreds of packages such as golf getaways, fishing and hunting trips, Caribbean and Alaskan getaways, jewelry, artwork, patio and landscaping packages, sporting goods, tractors/mowers, home furnishings and all-terrain vehicles.

Bidding for the silent auction will open at 8 a.m. Sept. 12 and close at 8 p.m., Sept. 15. Bid on any device with an internet connection. Visit one.bidpal.net/2022aoc/welcome for more information. Visit marshfieldclinic.org/giving/special-events and search for “Auction of Champions“ to register for the Golden Auction and for more information.

