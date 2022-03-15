Avian influenza confirmed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. – A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza – A(H5N1) – has been confirmed in a commercial poultry flock in Jefferson County. Samples from the egg-laying facility were tested by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
It's Wisconsin’s first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza since 2015. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working with animal-health officials on a joint incident response.
Dr. Darlene Konkel, State Veterinarian in Wisconsin, said the affected facility has 3 million birds. There was a rapid onset and spread of the virus.
The layer operation also has a couple of other flocks within about 6 miles of the affected facility. How the virus entered the premises is unknown at this time. The facility had not been affected by the virus outbreak in 2015, she said.
State officials are working with the flock’s owners and USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service veterinarians to safely and humanely depopulate and dispose of the affected flock to prevent spread of the virus. The virus can affect other poultry as well as waterfowl and peacocks. It also has been detected in a bald eagle in the past, she said.
Birds from the Jefferson County flock won’t enter the food system. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, highly pathogenic avian influenza doesn’t present an immediate public-health concern and no human cases of avian influenza have been found in the United States.
The virus also doesn’t pose a food-safety risk. Properly handling and cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills it, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Konkle said the agencies learned a great deal from the 2015 outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
“We’ve improved premises identification, which helps with rapid response,” she said.
Communications with the poultry industry and federal agencies also have improved, she said.
Federal and state partners are working on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flock. The agriculture department reminds anyone working with birds to complete premises registration and practice enhanced biosecurity. Producers are encouraged to move their birds indoors when possible to prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings.
Wisconsin monitors for human cases of avian influenza and has plans in place to respond, if necessary. Anyone with questions about how avian flu affects humans can find information at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov -- the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
For more information on avian influenza viruses in wild birds, or for information on how and when to report sick or dead wild birds, visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife diseases webpage.
Visit datcp.wi.gov -- search for “premises registration” – and datcp.wi.gov -- search for “poultry biosecurity guidelines” – or dhs.wisconsin.gov and search for "avian influenza" – or cdc.gov and search for “avian flu” or call 608-224-4872 (business hours) or 800-943-0003 (after hours and weekends) for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.