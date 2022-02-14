Avian influenza returns to United States

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed Feb. 14 the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in two more states – a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fauquier County, Virginia.
Samples from two Kentucky flocks were tested at the Breathitt Veterinary Center Laboratory and samples from the affected Virginia flock were tested at the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Harrisonburg Regional Animal Health Laboratory, both part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. The Virginia and Fulton County, Kentucky, cases were confirmed at the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. The Breathitt Veterinary Center Laboratory also obtained a non-negative avian-influenza test result on the samples from a Webster County turkey flock; lab confirmation is pending.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working closely with state animal-health officials in Kentucky and Virginia on joint incident responses. State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Depopulation is complete in Virginia. Birds from the flocks will not enter the food system.
The two new infections follow the USDA’s announcement Feb. 8 of the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Dubois County, Indiana. It was the first confirmed case of HPAI in commercial poultry since 2020 in the United States.
Samples from the affected flock that experienced increased mortality were tested at the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. They were confirmed at the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. Virus isolation is ongoing.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working closely with the Indiana Board of Animal Health on a joint incident response. State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.
Avian influenza does not present an immediate public-health concern. No human cases of these avian-influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. As a reminder the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses.
As part of existing avian-influenza response plans, federal and state partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in the nearby area. The United States has the strongest avian-influenza surveillance program in the world. The USDA is working with its partners to actively look for the disease in commercial poultry operations, live-bird markets and in migratory wild-bird populations.
Anyone involved with poultry production, from the small backyard to the large commercial producer, should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has materials about biosecurity including videos, checklists and a toolkit; visit healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov for more information regarding biosecurity.
The USDA will report the findings to the World Organisation for Animal Health as well as international trading partners. The USDA also continues to communicate with trading partners to encourage adherence to World Organisation for Animal Health standards and minimize trade impacts. World Organisation for Animal Health trade guidelines call on countries to base trade restrictions on sound science and, whenever possible, limit restrictions to those animals and animal products within a defined region that pose a risk of spreading disease of concern.
In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to state and federal officials, either through their state veterinarian or through the USDA’s toll-free number at 866-536-7593. Visit healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov for more information on biosecurity for backyard flocks.
Avian influenza is caused by an influenza type A virus that can infect poultry such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese and guinea fowl; it’s carried by free-flying waterfowl such as ducks, geese and shorebirds. Avian influenza viruses are classified by a combination of two groups of proteins – hemagglutinin or “H” proteins, of which there are 16 – H1–H16 – and neuraminidase or “N” proteins, of which there are 9 – N1–N9. Many different combinations of “H” and “N” proteins are possible. Each combination is considered a different subtype and can be further broken down into different strains that circulate within flyways and geographic regions. Avian influenza viruses are further classified by their pathogenicity – low or high – the ability of a particular virus strain to produce disease in domestic poultry.