Dr. Kelly E. Reed was raised on a small dairy farm in upstate New York; she’s a former general manager for a leading dairy in Washington’s Yakima Valley. Now a veterinarian with Diamond V, she brings a unique perspective when talking with producers during her travels across the country.
Reed said the most common question she hears is, “What’s the best way to raise calves?”
Based on her observations of the many calf-raising systems being used her answer is, “the system that works for your farm and management team.” She said that answer is not always the most satisfying to hear, but it boils down to finding a system where repeatable success is found day in and day out.
The value of investing in a milk-fed calf isn’t new information. The data has been available for a long time showing the value of increased nutrient intake prior to 56 days of life. She said the increase in first-lactation milk production can be anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 pounds of milk compared to more-restricted feeding of calves during the same period. That extends to a 6,000-pound milk increase in cows after three lactations.
A good growth goal is to double a calf’s birthweight by 56 days of age. She said a 90-pound baby calf being weaned at a weight of 180 pounds at day 56 is an achievable goal for farms to attain.
“This amounts to an average daily gain of 1.6 pounds, which doesn’t require an accelerated growth program to achieve,” she said.
Reed cited a study showing how a calf treated with antibiotics during the milk-fed period produced 1,086 pounds less milk in a first lactation compared to calves with no record of being treated.
“That’s something for us in the industry to think about,” she said. “We often over-treat calves because of the emotion involved in wanting them to be healthy.”
Doing the best job nutritionally along with other calf-management practices should preclude reaching for antibiotics.
“It’s not without consequence when we use antibiotics to treat calves,” she said. “Often when calf-health issues are a concern there’s an upset in the balance between calf nutritional health and bacterial exposure to environmental pathogens because of sanitation of feeding equipment and-or a healthy calf environment.”
Her goal in consulting with clients is to eliminate big bottlenecks limiting overall performance in calf-raising systems, she said. She uses a Brix refractometer to monitor consistency in milk-mixing systems along with a thermometer for evaluating temperatures in calf-milk storage tanks. She also uses a luminometer to evaluate sanitation of calf feeding surfaces.
Reed stressed she’s not re-inventing the wheel when it comes to basic critical control points of calf-raising. From colostrum management to air quality and ventilation she evaluates the basics to help improve calf health. She emphasized the benefit of being able to harvest colostrum as soon as possible after a calf is born, to maximize immune benefits. A simple cow-side system that allows farmers to milk fresh cows right after birth is optimal.
There’s a lot of opportunity to improve basic sanitation of calf-feeding equipment on the farm.
“Often what we’ve gotten away with for a long time represents an area we can readily improve on,” she said.
When a pasteurizer is used for calf milk, do routine sampling for pre- and post-pasteurization. That way producers can prevent health issues before they become a problem. For the mechanics of calf-feeding bottles and nipples, a basic test is to hold a full bottle upside down; the milk should drip out but not be a steady stream.
Cleaning milk-contact surfaces involved with calf feeding is no different than the protocol for cleaning the milking parlor and milk house.
“Often there’s a disconnect with how those things need to be cleaned because the calf people aren’t working in the parlor and vice versa,” she said.
One of the most common mistakes she sees is improper first-rinse water temperatures – varying too much from an ideal level of 100 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. That makes milk fat and protein difficult to remove.
Drying calf-feeding equipment can be a challenge – but one worth pursuing.
“I’m not a big fan of washing hutches in between every single use,” Reed said. “I prefer to scrape the organic matter off and use a sanitizer, then do a thorough cleaning annually.”
Use reduced pressure when washing hutches to avoid the spread of bacteria through water droplets.
It’s important to be consistent when delivering milk to nursing calves.
“Keep their life boring with the same thing at the same time every day,” she said.
She uses a Brix refractometer to evaluate total solids in milk. She recommends a feeding temperature of 95 to 105 degrees.
It’s sometimes difficult to feed newborn calves. Successful farms use several employees to tackle the task twice each day, she said.
“It takes a lot of patience feeding newborn calves and that’s especially true when it’s a twice-a-day job every day of the week,” she said. “A system where at the appointed hour several people show up to do that specific task works well.”
Body condition is important – especially during the season when routine use of calf jackets makes body-condition scoring challenging. Because calf grain-feeding systems are often difficult to clean it’s best to match grain intake to grain fed as closely as possible.
“(And) it goes without saying that dry bedding needs to be routine,” she said. “Wet muddy calves have higher feed requirements, which reduces profitability.”
Calves need to be able to nest in winter weather; that can only be accomplished with clean dry bedding. Providing drainage around hutches can go a long way in keeping bedding dry.
For fly control Reed is a fan of using larvicides.
“If you’ve never tried them I highly recommend it,” she said.
Producers need to be aware of safety issues. Proper lights and reflectors are important.
“This is the season when operators are working in low-light conditions,” she said. “A simple slow-moving-vehicle sign makes a big difference in visibility.”\
Visit www.diamondv.com for more information.
Reed spoke regarding “Calf Rearing Bottlenecks” during a recent Dairy Calf and Heifer Association webinar. Visit calfandheifer.org for more information.