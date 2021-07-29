Awards granted to Midwest dairy processors

Twenty-six companies and cooperatives recently were selected to receive grants by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance. The grants total $1.19 million.
The grants support the award winners and also are a source of new dollars that can help boost local rural economies, said Vic Grassman, the alliance’s program supervisor. Grants of as much as $50,000 were awarded to the companies listed. Thirteen of the grant recipients are featured below. The remaining 13 recipients will be featured in the Aug. 8 edition of Agri-View.
Associated Milk Producers Inc., Paynesville, Minnesota
The dairy farmer-owned cooperative is investing in equipment to standardize milk received from area farms at the cooperative’s plant in Paynesville. The investment is driven by customer demand for additional varieties of cheese and the cooperative’s mission to maximize member returns.
Berrybrook Organics, Marion, South Dakota
The regenerative family farm produces pastured meats and certified organic eggs, commodity crops and dry goods. Berrybrook Organics plans to build a small on-farm licensed creamery to produce and sell ice cream. The grant will be used to purchase ice cream-production equipment.
Carr Valley Cheese Company, La Valle, Wisconsin
The company operates dairy-manufacturing facilities in southern Wisconsin and is striving to develop value-added products through modernization and expansion of its Mauston facility. The facility is currently near capacity. Expansion will enable the company to keep pace with future customer demand. The company will purchase a microfiltration system, enabling it to expand capacity and meet increased demand.
Cider Farm Brands LLC dba The Cider Farm, Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Cider Farm Brands LLC produces ciders and brandy from homegrown organic true-cider apples. The project involves a feasibility study to see if the addition of whey-protein isolate can be profitably used to extend product offerings.
Cinnamon Ridge, Donahue, Iowa
The family-owned dairy farm makes artisan cheese from milk produced by Jersey cows. The grant will be used to purchase additional equipment to help meet and increase demand for the farm's cheese.
Concept Processing LLC, Melrose, Minnesota
The Schoenberg family established Concept Processing as a vertically integrated creamery and distribution company. They plan to expand their existing product line and are in the process of adding Stony Creek Dairy Half & Half products. The grant will be used to support marketing of the new product line.
Country View Dairy LLC, Hawkeye, Iowa
The farmstead dairy-production and processing operation produces yogurt, frozen yogurt, sour cream and fluid milk. The grant will enable Country View Dairy to expand production of farmstead-packaged frozen yogurt through the purchase of equipment and marketing support.
Deerland Dairy, Freeport, Illinois
The farmstead produces yogurt and sour cream made with 100 percent Jersey milk. Labels are currently hand applied. The award will help the operation cover the costs of printing labels directly on cups and lids for yogurt and sour cream products.
Farm Life Creamery LLC, Ethan, South Dakota
The farmstead uses milk produced on the farm to make a variety of cheese products. It also bottles fluid milk. The grant will be used to purchase equipment to expand product offerings to include value-added yogurt and ice cream.
GoodSport Nutrition LLC, Evanston, Illinois
GoodSport Nutrition recently launched GoodSport, a dairy-based sports drink. The company is seeking to complete funding needed to support scientific research to evaluate the hydration efficacy and performance attributes provided by a milk permeate-based sports drink compared to non-dairy based drinks and distilled water. That is expected to provide additional scientific research to help establish GoodSport in the marketplace.
Holland’s Family Cheese LLC, Thorp, Wisconsin
The farmstead creamery currently produces milk for Gouda cheese. The award will be used to purchase equipment to enable the creamery to provide individually portioned snack-package sizes.
Kasemeister Creamery, Frankfort, South Dakota
The farmstead currently produces flavored cheese and cheese curds. Only about half of the farmstead's milk supply is currently used for the cheese production. The project aims to produce Mozzarella and Provolone cheese products to use more of the milk. The award will be used to purchase necessary equipment.
Klemish Creamery, New Auburn, Wisconsin
The fifth-generation dairy farm is establishing Klemish Creamery, an on-farm dairy-processing plant. It will be used to produce frozen dairy products. The award will be used to purchase equipment needed to make value-added frozen products.
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia and WisCheeseMakers.org for more information.