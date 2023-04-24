MADISON, Wis. – There’s plenty going on inside the newly renovated and expanded University of Wisconsin-Babcock Hall on the Madison campus. It’s the home of the university’s dairy plant, dairy store and food-science department as well as the UW-Center for Dairy Research.
“I’m excited about having a modern facility to teach students modern techniques (of dairy processing),” said Casey Whyte, the dairy plant’s manager.
Whyte has worked at the plant for 11 years and has served as manager for the past four. In the past several months he’s seen the 1950s-era plant be transformed into a facility that features the latest equipment for milk processing, ice-cream churning, milk bottling and cheesemaking. The renovation is the first major upgrade to the plant since it was built in 1951, he said.
“The new equipment will allow us to be more efficient,” he said. “We’ll have touch-screen monitors and there will be more ability for students to run the equipment.”
The plant also features new freezer space that will allow staff to make larger batches of ice cream. That provides more time for employees to develop new dairy products.
The UW-Babcock Dairy Store already sells as many as 22 flavors of ice cream, although vanilla remains the biggest seller, Whyte said.
“My favorite flavor is strawberry,” he said.
The dairy plant also produces more than 45,000 pounds of cheese annually. Two cheesemakers and several student employees make, cut and package cheese for the store as well as various on-campus and off-campus retail sites. Dairy-plant personnel are part of the food-science department.
Milk for the dairy plant comes from the UW-Dairy Cattle Center, which has about 80 milking cows, as well as from a couple of local dairy farms. The milk is received in the plant’s raw-milk-processing room where it’s pasteurized and homogenized.
Dairy research expanded
The construction project has provided the Center for Dairy Research the extra space and equipment needed to provide and expand research and outreach missions. The center has been housed in Babcock Hall since 1986.
The center is primarily funded by the Dairy Farmer Checkoff program and the dairy industry. Its 46-person staff works with about 150 dairy companies and organizations to help them develop new products, troubleshoot production problems and train dairy-processing professionals.
About 1,000 industry people receive training at the center each year. That includes personnel from dairy-processing companies as well as retail stores. The center’s staff conduct about 30 workshops each year. Staff members also conduct 10 to 15 customized training programs each year for companies that request them. And staff have provided training to inspectors and technical staff for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said John Lucey, director of the Center for Dairy Research.
The construction project includes a new 80-seat auditorium, where training programs have already been held for about a year.
“We’ve had a rolling opening of the facilities here,” Lucey said.
The staff also work with UW-Madison graduate students on research projects designed to drive innovations in dairy products and processing, with 10 to 15 graduate students each year, he said.
The center is a food-grade licensed pilot facility. It features research and small-scale manufacturing spaces. At any given time there are four or five research projects being conducted at the center. And there are waiting lists for other industry projects, he said. More projects could be conducted but more staff members would need to be hired.
“We want to grow in a thoughtful manner,” he said. “Having a world-class facility like this enables us to attract the best people in dairy research to Wisconsin, where we are in an ideal location to serve the state’s dairy-processing industry.”
The center has new equipment for the filtration, concentration, fermentation, separation and drying of milk. That enables staff to work on specialty dairy products – from cream cheese to Greek yogurt to whey powder.
There’s also a new aseptic line that can be used to produce shelf-stable dairy-based beverages. Such beverages have significant potential for export to countries where refrigeration is limited, he said.
The newly constructed facility will help accelerate new-product development overall. Lucey said his hope is to help eventually double Wisconsin’s production of specialty cheese. That’s in addition to what the state already produces.
“My hope is to keep a lot of cheese plants in Wisconsin,” he said.
Wisconsin led the nation in 2021 with the production of 877 million pounds of specialty cheeses, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The state’s licensed cheesemakers – about 1,200 of them – produce more than 600 types, styles and varieties of cheese. That’s about double the number of any other state.
The total cost of the Babcock Hall renovation and expansion project was $72.9 million. Project funding came from private donors, the State of Wisconsin and UW-Madison. About 200 donors – primarily from the state’s cheese industry – raised more than $18 million to support the project.
Visit cdr.wisc.edu and wisconsindairy.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.