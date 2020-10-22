Bacterial silage inoculants can be a useful tool for successful forage fermentation. Forage naturally contains species of homofermentative and heterofermentative bacteria. Those indigenous microorganism populations cause fermentation to occur naturally. But the use of bacterial inoculants can aid and direct the process, resulting in overall better-quality silage.
Beneficial bacteria needed for quality
Homofermentative bacteria produce almost exclusively lactic acid, whereas heterofermentative bacteria produce ethanol or acetic acid in addition to lactic acid. Without any additives, homofermentative and heterofermentative species compete to determine the environment of the fermenting forage. Many if not most silage inoculants feature homofermentative species of bacteria because a homofermentative ensiling environment results in reduced dry-matter loss, improved palatability, and better retention of nutrition and energy among other benefits. Silage inoculants have been developed recently that feature heterofermentative species of bacteria. Those products show promise in terms of increased bunk-life stability during aerobic exposure. But homofermentative silage inoculants remain a reliable choice for achieving anaerobic stability and improving the quality of all silage types.
Homofermentative bacterial strains used in silage inoculants are selected for their ability to grow rapidly under a range of temperature and moisture conditions. Bacteria species commonly found in silage inoculants include Lactobacillus plantarum or other Lactobacillus species, Pediococcus species and Enterococcus faecium. When homofermentative bacteria successfully dominate the fermentation process, the resulting silage will exhibit a reduced pH as well as increased levels of lactic acid relative to other end products of fermentation. Clostridial fermentation frequently results in a loss of dry matter and energy. The application of a bacterial inoculant can help prevent clostridial fermentation by rapidly decreasing the pH of the fermenting forage, helping to inhibit the growth of clostridia bacteria.
Enzymes help feed bacteria
Silage inoculants also commonly feature enzymes. Enzymes break down fiber in the forage and produce sugars that beneficial bacteria can more readily use in the fermentation process. Silage additives may feature cellulases, hemicellulases and pectinases, which break down the fiber portion of forage, and amylase, which breaks down starch.
For effective fermentation it’s recommended that a minimum of 100,000 colony-forming units of lactic-acid bacteria be applied per gram of forage. Varied rates can be used depending on ensiling conditions.
- minimum 100,000 colony-forming units per gram of forage for ideal ensiling conditions
- minimum 200,000 colony-forming units per gram of forage for normal ensiling conditions
- minimum 400,000 colony-forming units per gram of forage for difficult ensiling conditions
An important caveat to keep in mind is that applying bacterial inoculants is beneficial only if live bacteria reach the crop. It’s essential that bacterial inoculants are properly stored according to manufacturer instructions in order for the bacteria to remain viable.
Bacterial inoculants can play an important role in successful silage fermentation but they are not the only consideration.
Broadly speaking five factors determine the fermentation process.
- forage moisture content
- fineness and type of chop
- exclusion of oxygen
- carbohydrate content of the forage
- bacterial populations present on forage, both indigenous and as a result of inoculation
Good silage-management practices include rapid filling, proper packing and storage-structure covering. The crop type, storage-structure type and feed-out rate must also be taken into consideration. If all factors are managed, bacterial silage inoculants can be a useful addition to improve forage quality.