Bad-news call spurs diversification

SHULLSBURG, Wis. – Chad Gleason received a call a week before Christmas 2016 – a call with bad news. The order buyer would no longer buy his farm’s dairy steers. That order buyer’s primary customer would in the future only buy beef cattle.
“All of a sudden we didn’t have a market,” Gleason said.
For about a decade he and his wife, Katrina Gleason, had focused on raising and fattening dairy calves for the feedlot market. They were receiving premiums for their cattle and making a good income.
“We had no plans to stop,” he said.
And then they received that call.
“Our other option was to sell to another buyer but there were no premiums and a lesser dressing percentage,” he said.
In the ensuing months the Gleasons “tightened their belts.”
Those months served as a turning point for the young couple; it was the beginning of their journey toward diversification. Katrina Gleason started making calls to learn what was involved in selling beef direct to consumers. She contacted the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to learn about permits as well as inspection requirements for an on-farm meat store.
The department is a great resource, she said.
“People there want to help,” she said. “They want you to succeed.”
Chad Gleason said, “I was intimidated until I got to know the inspector. But as long as you do things right, there’s no problem.”
To create their meat store the Gleasons remodeled part of an old building that had been used for storage. Before that his grandmother had used it as a summer kitchen. In addition to a license to sell meat at their farm, the couple applied for a mobile-food-retail license. That enabled them to sell at farmers markets.
They began transitioning from dairy steers to beef cattle. They currently raise 50 cow-calf pairs as well as a number of bottle calves and feeder cattle. The herd is comprised of crossbred cattle.
“I like a little color,” Chad Gleason said with a smile.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many livestock producers looked to selling direct to meet consumer demand. Because the Gleasons already had their licenses and labels they had a competitive edge. They also had established a farmers-market presence.
They started selling meat in August 2019 at the Shullsburg market, which is held every third Saturday of the month from June through September. They added the Cuba City Community Market, at which they sold meat from September 2019 to September 2021. The market is held the third Wednesday of every month from May through September.
It was in Cuba City where Susie Droessler met the Gleasons. She’s the manager of the Galena Farmers Market in Galena, Illinois.
“I was intrigued by what they carried and asked if they’d be interested in selling at the Galena market,” she said.
Because the Galena market is held every Saturday from May through October, the Gleasons have more exposure to prospective customers, Droessler said. Galena also has a winter market, held once per month from November to April.
The Gleasons have their meats processed at Avon Meat Locker in Darlington, Wisconsin, a U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected plant. That – coupled with having a license to sell meat outside of the state – enabled the Gleasons to participate in the Illinois market.
“They’re the only meat vendor at our market,” Droessler said. “And they’ve become somewhat of an ‘anchor store’ for our customers.”
Many of those customers are Chicagoland-area people who have second homes in the Galena area or are in town visiting, Droessler said. Many have asked the Gleasons if they could offer additional products such as grass-fed beef, lamb and even cheese curds. So to diversify their offerings they work with a supplier in their area to offer cheese curds.
“The Gleasons are always open to new things,” Droessler said. “They’re 100 percent focused on customer service.”
Even though the name Gleason Cattle Company signifies “beef,” the Gleasons farm 540 acres of crops. And they’ve added sheep and pigs to their farm; they raise 30 to 40 head of sheep and about the same number of pigs.
The diversified farm also includes goats and chickens. Their daughter, Cassidy Gleason, 11, has taken on goats as her “project” on the farm. Their son, Gage, 9, chose chickens as his project.
The family also participates in the Territory Farmers Market, which is sponsored by the Greenspace Advisory Group of The Galena Territory Association. The Galena-area market is open Sundays from Memorial Day to Columbus Day weekends.
With the addition of Wisconsin farmers markets in Belmont and Platteville in 2021, about 65 percent of Gleason Cattle Company’s revenues now come from farmers markets.
• The Belmont Night Market is held the first Thursday of June, July and August.
• The Platteville Farmer’s Market is open Saturdays from May through October. Its winter market is held every first and third Saturday from November through April.
The remainder of their farm revenue comes from direct sales, wholesale markets and a Community Supported Agriculture business to which the Gleasons contribute, Katrina Gleason said.
As advice to other farmers interested in selling direct, Chad Gleason said, “Know your product. Know your market and know your goals.”
That pre-Christmas phone call was difficult news at the time. He recalls how he felt after years of concentrating on just dairy steers.
“I had nothing to show for it but a worn-out TMR mixer and a worn-out spreader,” he said. “And I was worn out mentally. Diversification is the best thing we ever did.”
Visit ckgleason.wixsite.com/mysite and facebook.com/GleasonCattleCompany and facebook.com/shullsburgmarket and cubacity.org/visit/page/community-market and facebook.com/galenafarmersmarket and thegalenaterritory.com/territory-farmers-market and facebook.com – search in “Groups” for Belmont Forward – and plattevillefarmersmarketwi.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.