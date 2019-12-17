Dean Foods recently filed for bankruptcy. It's the largest customer of the Dairy Farmers of America. Farmers may be asking themselves if their milk will still be collected at their farms and if they’ll be paid for that milk. According to its website Dean Foods has secured funding to continue operations while working through bankruptcy and potential sales of some of its assets, including milk-processing plants. Dean Foods in the near term will continue to buy milk from the Dairy Farmers of America and farmers will be paid as before.
Business analysts saw the bankruptcy coming after Dean Foods reported financial losses in seven of the past eight quarters. The bankruptcy is a major disruption in the dairy market. There are fewer processors in the industry because markets have consolidated in recent years. Dean Foods contributed to that consolidation by buying many smaller fluid-milk processors.
Dean Foods built its business on fluid-milk sales. The company’s milk was sold by retailers nationwide such as Walmart. But in the past couple of years Walmart opted to source milk from other cooperatives. It processed milk at its own plant built near Fort Wayne, Indiana. Dean Foods suffered the loss of major customers. While fluid-milk sales have declined, global dairy consumption has increased.
Consolidation affects all industries; dairy is no exception. The dairy-processing industry has been affected by it and so has the farming business. Consolidation is an economic reality but it comes with costs as well as benefits. Loss of control by any small farm is keenly felt by farm owners and employees. Farms are often multi-generational. Families have invested their lives and money in their farms and are sometimes left with little when forced to sell.
The loss also is felt in the community. Farms in many communities are the backbone of the rural economy. They employ people, buy supplies and pay for services. A rule of thumb is that for every 300 cows, $1 million is circulated in the community from outside the area. Most of that money is then spent in the area.
Dairy markets are global; what happens in other countries impacts markets in the United States. For example China and other Asian countries are experiencing African swine fever. That impacts U.S. dairy markets because China had imported whey to feed pigs. As demand for whey waned, prices declined.
There are more direct ways in which dairy markets are impacted worldwide. Whether it’s production in the European Union, New Zealand or Australia, milk-production changes impact where dairy products flow in the world.
The United States exports about 17 percent of its milk production. The country’s biggest trading partner is Mexico; current trade negotiations have impacted that market. If the United States loses export market share, that milk must find a home here. It usually does so at a reduced price.
The Dean Foods bankruptcy will have lasting impacts on milk markets. We don’t know at this time what plants will remain open and which will be closed. Processing capacity is a critical limitation. Milk is a perishable product that must be quickly processed. As the industry changes so do the costs and returns for milk production.
Farmers are resilient but they’re concerned about the future. That's remarkable because they produce a product that’s a great source of nutrition for people of all ages. Milk should be in great demand. Its protein, energy, mineral and vitamins are what people need in their diets.
Sometimes people ask how they can help dairy farmers. The answer is simple; buy dairy products. That’s a win for families and a win for farmers.