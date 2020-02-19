RIDGEWAY, Minn. – Maximum use of his land and maximum gains in his beef herd motivated Mike Steinfeldt of southeastern Minnesota to switch from pasturing his cattle to rotational intensive grazing. Both he and the animals are reaping the benefits.
Steinfeldt has 55 head in his cow-calf herd of primarily Red Angus, along with cash crops that he farms on a ridge not far from the Mississippi River. With his pastures overgrazed, he decided to reduce some of his corn acres – instead using them for pasture by dividing the land into paddocks for rotating.
His equipment is simple. He uses a single strand of wire, a solar fencer, some fiberglass posts and a water hose strung out to a tank. He was concerned that his calves would sneak under the wire, he said, but they behaved well this past year.
He’s also trying to make better use of his woods. Because he burns wood to heat his home, he cut some of the less-desirable trees to make a path. That opened the woods; his daughter and her boyfriend hand-seeded rye and clover. The cows go in about 250 feet to help control the buckthorn.
“I was hoping they would eat more leaves on the buckthorn, but I was satisfied,” Steinfeldt said.
So far the cows have grazed the woods once, but this year he hopes to get multiple grazings from the area. He plans to reassess his grazing during the winter months to do a better job planning his rotations next year.
For fall grazing he no-till-drilled a mix of kale, mung bean, radish, millet, sorghum-sudangrass and sunflower. The mix didn’t take off when it was first planted, which Steinfeldt attributes to the cows overwintering in that pasture the previous year. There were a lot of weeds but once the cows grazed it, the weed pressure was relieved and the plants thrived. The cows trampled the “succotash” – a mix of small grains; not much of that came back.
“I want them to trample some for residue,” he said.
As the cows graze through the mix they eat the sunflower blossoms first.
After Steinfeldt harvests his corn, the cows graze the stalks along with an interseeding mix he drilled between the V3 and V4 stages of the corn. The mix includes rye, cowpeas, Siberian kale, succotash and Sunn hemp.
Sorghum is planted for its tonnage and is made into baleage for winter bale grazing. In 2018 he seeded some July 4; it was 14 feet tall by harvest. This past year he planted some sunflowers with the sorghum. They didn’t show themselves until early September. The sunflowers are good for root action and break up compaction in the soil.
This year there will be another change to the farm when Steinfeldt starts late-spring calving. In 2019 the cows started to calve the week before a blizzard. He couldn’t take a vehicle through the snow to check his cows so needed to plow a road. He and his daughters stayed up until 3 a.m. drying off newborn calves and trying to keep them warm. He also wants to avoid spring mud.
“Why not try to work more with nature than against?” he said.
When it comes to learning how to graze his animals, Steinfeldt said his biggest help is through networking with other graziers. He learns from their experiences, trying to catch what he’s missing.
So far he’s very happy with what he sees in his cattle and fields, he said.
“Spending all that money on fertilizer wasn’t that fun,” he said.