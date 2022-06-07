Beef ... it's what's for everybody

LINDEN, Wis. – “Beef … one powerful protein” reads the sign in front of Steve Springer’s home. It reflects his work both as a cattleman and his service on the national Cattlemen’s Beef Board.
“I believe it’s important to belong to an organization that promotes your product and livelihood,” he said. “All cattlemen are after the same goal – to have consumers buy beef, have a great experience and do it again and again.”
The beef industry has continually improved the quality of its product in the past 30 years, he said.
“And we continue to try and do a better job,” he said.
Springer is one of 100 beef-producer leaders nationwide who serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. He was nominated to the board by the Wisconsin Beef Council. He also was selected in 2016 by then Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to serve on the board’s executive committee.
The board and the U.S. Department of Agriculture oversee the collection and spending of checkoff funds. One dollar per head is assessed on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle. A comparable amount is assessed on imported beef and beef products.
People are also reading…
State beef councils collect checkoff dollars in their respective states and submit 50 cents of every dollar to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. Each state council determines how it invests the other 50 cents in approved state or national checkoff programs.
The funds are used to promote sales of beef through consumer advertising, marketing partnerships and public relations. Funds also are used to provide educational materials about beef as well as to support beef-related research.
“Some people think the checkoff needs to be changed, but it’s working,” Springer said. “We’re seeing steady (domestic) demand for beef. And export demand is phenomenal.”
Tammy Vaasen, executive director of the Wisconsin Beef Council, said beef producers want to know how their checkoff dollars are invested.
“I encourage them to have conversations with other beef-council producers,” she said. “By interacting producer to producer you gain better understanding of how the checkoff works. And oversight occurs through audits.”
Springer said he welcomes anyone with questions about the checkoff to contact him. Checkoff dollars are used only for the promotion of and education about beef products. They’re not used for public-policy activities such as lobbying, he said.
Kaitlyn Riley, director of communications and outreach for the Wisconsin Beef Council, added, “I think there’s some confusion about the structure of contractors to the beef checkoff. By law the Cattlemen’s Beef Board Beef Promotion Operating Committee and the Beef Board must contract with established national, nonprofit, industry-governed organizations to implement programs of promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing and producer communications. Contractors are reimbursed only for the work they actually do for the board on a cash-recovery basis. They’re not allowed to make a profit from a checkoff contract.”
One of the ways in which checkoff dollars are invested in Wisconsin is the Beef in the Classroom program. That program resonates with producers, Vaasen said. The Wisconsin Beef Council provides grants to family and consumer-science teachers at high schools around the state. With the grants teachers can purchase beef products and teach students about beef selection, storage, preparation and nutrition.
The council also invests checkoff dollars in farm-to-fork tours. Influencers – such as dietitians, culinary students and chefs – are invited to beef farms as well as dairy farms. There they can have a firsthand look at how cattle are raised and ask questions of producers.
“We’ve received positive feedback from influencers,” Vaasen said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the council has delayed the tours, but it’s now planning to “reignite” them, she said.
Beef was promoted during May Beef Month, but it marks the beginning of grilling season. And the Cattlemen’s Beef Board promotes it throughout the year.
“Our product is hard to beat,” Springer said. “It’s nutrient dense and full of protein, iron, vitamin B12 and zinc.”
The American Heart Association has stated that protein is essential for building muscle. For people who want to eat beef, the organization recommends lean cuts such as beef sirloin or lean ground beef.
Springer’s favorite cut?
“It’s hard to beat the great taste of a ribeye steak,” he said.
Email sspringer2508@charter.net to reach him.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.