Beef prices, processing need changes

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in early June sent a letter to the U.S. Senate and House Agriculture committees to address areas of concern in the cattle and beef industry. The association had the support of the Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association and 36 other affiliate state cattle organizations. The letter urged the committee leaders to take quick action in several areas.
- Expand beef-processing capacity.
- Broaden labor policies to strengthen the beef-processing workforce.
- Increase transparency in markets by reauthorizing Livestock Mandatory Reporting.
- Support industry efforts to reform “Product of the USA” generic labeling.
- Ensure proper oversight of cattle-market players by concluding the ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the meatpacking sector.
“Cattle producers want to see an update from Congress on where things stand,” said Matt Ludlow, president of the Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association and a cattle producer at Rush Creek Ranch near Viroqua, Wisconsin. “Live-cattle prices are so far behind what they need to be.”
Concerns among beef producers have been growing for the past few years. An August 2019 fire at the Tyson Foods beef-packing plant in Holcomb, Kansas, created an oversupply of livestock, resulting in dramatic reductions in cattle prices. The plant, which has more than 5 percent of the country’s beef-processing capacity, was closed for four months following the fire.
With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, market disruptions continued. During that time the difference between the Choice-boxed-beef cutout values and dressed-fed-cattle prices increased to record levels, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- The largest difference between the dressed fed-cattle price and the Choice-boxed-beef cutout value after the Tyson fire was recorded at $67.17 per hundredweight.
- The largest difference between the Choice-boxed-beef cutout value and dressed-fed-cattle prices during the COVID-19 pandemic was recorded at slightly more than $279 per hundredweight.
The USDA’s “Boxed Beef and Fed Cattle Price Spread Investigation Report,” published in July 2020, addressed policy considerations for improved price discovery, reinvigorated competition, and a more-transparent relationship between the prices for live cattle and resulting products. In early May several cattle-producer and farm associations discussed possible producer-led solutions to the detachment of fed-cattle prices from boxed-beef prices.
The COVID-19 pandemic underscored problems with the meat-packing industry. Employees in meat- and poultry-processing plants became infected with COVID-19 in spring 2020. Reports of plant shutdowns soon followed. And a recent cyberattack on JBS has only added to concerns.
Such problems are increasing demand for local meat and meat processing. That’s good news for some producers, Ludlow said. But it’s not going to replace large processors. The Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association supports Wis. Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal that would create a Meat Processor Grant program to help expand meat-processing capacity.
“It would improve upon what we have already,” he said.
A Rabobank study published in October 2020 said “an additional 5,000 head to 6,000 head daily beef-packing capacity would help return U.S. cattle supplies and packing capacity to an equilibrium without a sharp contraction in beef-cow numbers.”
In its letter to the House and Senate agriculture committees, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association wrote that it advocates for the addition of more processing capacity as well as strategic support of existing processors. The association also wrote its members support H.R. 547 – the DIRECT Act – which would empower state-inspected facilities to access new interstate markets without jeopardizing food safety.
Cattle producers are an independent lot and don’t normally seek government intervention, Ludlow said. Despite that the cattle industry should put more pressure on the government to enforce anti-trust laws. When four packers command more than 80 percent of the market, that’s an oligopoly. The industry finds itself in the same situation as when the Sherman Act of 1890 was authorized to prohibit activities restricting interstate commerce and market competition.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.