Beef producers create marketing solution

BARABOO, Wis. -- Beef producers Tim and Shana Johnson of Cedar View Farms near Baraboo have been raising cattle for years, taking over as second-generation owners in 2015. Both raised on farms in the Baraboo area, the married couple believe they know a good product. Now they're undertaking the challenge of sharing it with the rest of the country as part of a new company called BetterFed Beef.
“We liked the concept of giving people the same opportunity we have to have really-good quality beef and know where it came from,” Tim Johnson said. “We feed this beef to our family; our family enjoys it and we think people will enjoy it just as much.”
The company began operating in July. It was founded by Max Winders, a retired international agricultural professional, and Tom Peters of Superior Attitude Livestock Nutrition, which is a consulting nutritionist firm for cattle in 12 states.
The company is focused on providing beef -- from specific cuts to ground beef, organs and even the traditional whole or half cow -- from producers directly to their customers without the inclusion of large meat-packing companies.
“It was all borne out of this idea of, ‘What if we could give the best beef the recognition it deserves?’ -- the best beef and the best families raising it,” Winders said. “The way to get the recognition we think it deserves was to go direct to the consumer with our own branded product and build that awareness and appreciation for the way the beef is raised, and also for the quality.”
Beef from Cedar View is processed by The Meat Market in Baraboo and sent to a packing facility in Minnesota before being shipped directly to customers. It's a method of nationalizing the farm-to-table concept.
Johnson said a typical day focuses on the cattle because they are No. 1. They walk the animals in the morning, examine them and provide feed. If there’s a health issue they address it. Then begins their work in the fields. They grow about 2,500 acres of corn, soybeans and alfalfa. The crops provide feed for their crossbred cattle. They add distiller grains purchased from local ethanol plants.
“There’s a lot of satisfaction in taking a 400-pound calf all the way up to a prime animal,” Johnson said.
The Johnsons are one of 17 families who became owners of the company, including producers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.
Winders said in the age of uncertainty concerning where food comes from, they're glad to provide a connection to people interested in learning more about where cattle are raised. As an e-commerce business, it provides technology -- technology the food industry has not managed to harness as it progresses and people move more toward buying online, Winders said.
“If we’re able to sort of nurture it and get it going, it could grow into something very interesting for the next generation,” Winders said. “A lot of the food sector is lagging behind with technology and we can do a lot now to close that gap.”
Ideally the Johnsons would like to sell all their beef through the direct-to-customer model, but they're realistic in their expectations as they begin the new model.
“That would be wonderful,” Johnson said. “Whether we ever get that far would be interesting, but it’s a start.”
Website pages show photos of each family, directing visitors to a map location and sharing an interview with each producer. Those who buy meat can even send a message directly to the families. Shana Johnson said they had already received a few good notes.
“It was great to hear,” she said. “The whole purpose of this is to showcase what we produce and share it with everybody. We get to enjoy this amazing product every day and to be able to have the opportunity to share it with other people is incredible.”
Shana and Tim Johnson both said it's a new experience to know that people in metropolitan areas throughout the country may be sitting down to enjoy a steak or roast they prepared -- using beef raised at a farm near Baraboo.
“We take a lot of pride in growing these animals, a lot of satisfaction in watching them and making sure their health is up to snuff,” Tim Johnson said. “I always tell people they eat better than me.”
