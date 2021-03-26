Best management needed for best syrup yield

Practices that enhance sap yield while minimizing impact to the tree are the objective of maple producers. The sustainable approach will ensure syrup production can go on for a long time, says Tim Perkins of the University of Vermont.
As director of the University of Vermont-Proctor Research Center, Perkins focuses on understanding sap flow, increasing yields from maples and increasing the sustainability of tapping. He told virtual attendees to the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Winter Institute it’s important that producers understand the decisions they make will influence sap yield and affect the tree that’s tapped.
Maples at the Proctor Research Center have since 2004 averaged .6 gallon of syrup per tree tapped. That’s not because of any special practices nor is the location of the site necessarily special, he said. The Proctor Center sugar bush is high in the hills with shallow soil and it’s the windiest place in Vermont.
“Our trees aren’t the best, with an average diameter of around 12 inches,” he said. “It’s a level of production that’s achievable through attention to detail and best management practices.”
It’s important to separate best management practices from maple folklore, Perkins said. He cited folklore examples such as always tapping on the south or west of trees, and always tapping over a large root or under a large branch. Those are commonly thought to be true but don’t bear out. Yield from a sap hole is related to factors that impact the amount of sap in a stem that can be accessed.
“During a thaw, sap moves mostly vertically down toward the tap hole from a limited area of the trunk right above where the tree is tapped,” he said.
A vacuum can move sap, increasing the sap reservoir that’s tapped. That explains why vacuum systems produce larger yields.
“We see that vacuum can extend completely across very large stems when the thaw is prolonged,” Perkins said. “During very long thaws we get sap flow almost entirely upward where we’re pulling water right from the soil into the roots with vacuum systems.”
But then the sugar content can really decrease because of dilution.
Tapping a tree creates a wound that the tree walls off to protect itself from an infection. That creates a stained area that sap will no longer flow through. It’s important to avoid those areas for future tap holes.
The tapping band is the area on a tree that can be reached with a dropline. Droplines were developed to prevent sap from being sucked back into the tree. But they allow tap wounds to be spread around a larger area, increasing the chance of hitting a sap stain during successive tapping seasons and reducing sap yield.
Sap yield correlates with tree diameter. Perkins doesn’t recommend tapping smaller understory maples; instead they should be thinned. Under vacuum using best management practices there will be an increase of about 2 gallons more sap per inch of tree diameter.
Encouraging trees to grow and thinning stands, along with tapping dominant and co-dominant trees will correlate to better yields. Timing of tapping is also important. In northern Vermont and northern New York, producers with good sanitation and vacuum systems can tap as early as mid-January as long as they’re prepared to collect and process at that time.
“I’d expect a good part of Wisconsin to be similar,” Perkins said.
Waiting until February means missing a few flows, he said. But gravity systems are different.
“With gravity you want to tap right before you expect the main season to begin,” he said.
Maple-tapping bits aren’t the same as standard drill bits. They have a smaller point angle, making centering easy, and they remove wood faster. Keeping them sharp is essential because research shows dull bits tear and crush the vessels. That creates space for microbes to grow and reduces sap yield. Producers can move from 7-16th-inch-diameter tapholes to 5-16th-inch without losing much sap yield.
“It’s less invasive with a smaller stain; consequently it’s more sustainable,” Perkins said.
Any holes smaller than 5-16th-inch could result in sap-yield reduction.
There’s no benefit to going any deeper than 2 inches with a taphole, he said. For many producers 1.75 inches is adequate. He advocates drilling no closer than 2 inches to the side and 6 inches above or below old holes. High-vacuum systems, though, should likely be spaced further than that.
Research has shown there’s no difference between drilling a straight hole versus one at a slight angle. Perkins said it’s important to drill a taphole with a stable hand. Use one swift in-and-out motion to produce a clean hole without fraying or cauterizing sap vessels. Producers can observe drill shavings to gauge how frequently they hit sap stains and alter their methods to avoid doing so.
Visit www.uvm.edu/cals/proctor-maple-research-center and mapleresearch.org for more information.
