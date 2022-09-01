Better food-labeling rules needed

OPINION Like most people with a smartphone, Google displays stories on my phone that may interest me. I tend to look at lots of agricultural stories. One particularly random story showed up recently. It involved James Cromwell, the actor from the movie “Babe.”
One day Mr. Cromwell decided Starbucks had crossed the line and discriminated against him because he’s a vegan; the company was charging more for alternatives to milk. He and a few others superglued their hands to a Starbucks counter in New York City. While that sounds completely ridiculous, it also highlights the problem of proper labeling of milk alternatives.
I like to refer to those beverages as nut juice but Mr. Cromwell considers them milk. The flavor I’m most familiar with is almond. I just want to be clear; I like almonds. I eat them in their original form as a nut and use them in cooking. One of my favorite cereals has oats and almonds in it, but of course I put real dairy milk on it.
People are also reading…
The issue I have with alternative beverages is packagers using the term milk on the label. I visited multiple brands’ websites and even spoke with customer service at one company. The first thing companies do is add the word almond, oat or whatever flavor they are trying to promote. By law those companies must list ingredients by the percentage of what’s contained in the product. Let’s use almond milk as an example. The first ingredient listed is almond milk, but then in parenthesis they list filtered water and almonds. What the term filtered water really means is they blend water with almonds and then filter the solid pieces out.
I watched a video online of a person making homemade almond milk and all they did was place soaked almonds in a blender with water at a 1-to-4 ratio. Then they strained it to remove the almond pulp. That’s why filtered water is part of the ingredients. They also list ingredients such as gellum glue, sunflower lecithin and calcium carbonate. Those ingredients make it thicker and more stable so as not to separate. Not all recipes for making those beverages are exactly the same but are very similar.
A 2015 lawsuit in the United Kingdom was brought by consumers in order to learn what percentage of a brand of almond milk was actually almonds. The UK brand Alpro was required to disclose that its product is only 2 percent almonds. What those drinks seem to be is flavored enriched water.
Labeling does matter. Many consumers buy products because of the advertising and colorful packaging. In the coming years consumers are going to be inundated with more alternative foods sporting labeling to make them seem like established products. We need better food-labeling rules in this country, and that will only happen when consumers start demanding labeling honesty.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000, and are the fourth generation on the ranch. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years.