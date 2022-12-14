Beware foreign investment in farmland

OPINION I was on a conference call in August and one of the participants asked a question.
“Who are the two biggest owners of tillable ground in the United States?”
The first was easy; we all knew Bill Gates has been making headlines with his farmland purchases. He currently owns 242,000 acres in 18 states.
Next someone suggested Ted Turner, but he mostly owns rangeland – not tillable farm ground.
The answer is China. That was a revelation to me, although I guess it should not have been because the country owns Smithfield Foods. That started me thinking about how America’s food system is owned – and further question U.S. food security.
Congress passed the Agriculture Foreign Investment Disclosure Act in 1978, allowing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to begin collecting data on foreign investment in agricultural land. According to USDA data from 2020, there are 37.6 million acres of ag land that are foreign-owned or about 2.9 percent. That doesn’t seem like a lot until you realize it’s almost the size of Iowa.
An important consideration in the issue is that foreign investment in the United States comes from companies, not countries – except for China. Communist China companies making purchases here are essentially government-controlled. Other foreign companies may own American farmland but the vast majority are either privately or publicly held. While it’s true that Canadian companies own 29 percent of America’s foreign-owned ag land, those companies may have investors from around the world – not just in Canada.
Farmland includes land used for crops, pasture and timberland. Much of the foreign-owned land is forested. Maine is a good example; it’s a state with 3.3 million acres of foreign ownership. But almost all of it is forest land owned by timber companies in the northern half of the state.
In its annual report the USDA mentions the trends seen in foreign ownership during the past several years. Since 2015 the amount of agricultural land acquired by foreign interests has increased to 3.3 million acres per year; the previous six years had an average of just .8 million acres annually.
Some states have established regulations concerning foreign ownership. Iowa for instance restricts foreign ownership of agricultural ground with a few exceptions, including land taken as a debt. But that land must be disposed of within two years. Idaho prohibits foreign ownership of public land that is placed for sale.
But many states have no restrictions. Missouri actually changed its law on foreign ownership to allow China to buy Smithfield Foods.
As food security becomes a larger issue in the future, we should consider who is buying ag land and how much they are acquiring. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many grocery store shelves were bare. We don’t want a repeat of that.
Food security goes hand-in-hand with poverty. As a nation we should consider how we can weather the next food crisis. Because many of our meat-packing plants are foreign-owned, should we also allow for more foreign ownership of farmland? We export a great deal of food around the world but we should be trying to keep those profits in family-farmer hands – not those of foreign investors.
Bruce and Wendy Shultz operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana; they’ve been running the ranch full-time since 2000, and are the fourth generation on the ranch. Bruce Shultz was in 2020 elected National Farmers Organization vice-president, having served as national director for Montana for the three previous years.