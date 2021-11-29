Beware holiday scams, ransomware

OPINION The holiday season is here. Many take this opportunity to be thankful, share with others, support local small businesses or just be festive. But others are looking at the holidays as a way to try to separate hard-working people from their money by pitching “too good to be true” schemes.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is offering holiday-season tips so everyone can enjoy more holiday cheer and, hopefully, no seasonal scams.
Be on the lookout; protect yourself from scams. Most cases of identity theft or scams begin with cybersecurity breaches, which can be prevented by updating software and downloading malware blocks. Research your options to protect yourself. Some scammers utilize the holiday season, including Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, for their next payday. There are steps you can take to safely support those causes and to shop online.
Use caution when responding to email or phone solicitations for information. Those are often veiled attempts to obtain important and private information such as a credit-card or Social-Security number. Scam artists are even callously trying to capitalize on the global pandemic with COVID-related consumer scams. Be intentional with how you share your personal and private information; that may help protect your bank account and identity.
Businesses can research how to best protect their operations from ransomware attacks. Ransomware is a type of malicious software that can restrict access to a computer, including hard drives, until a ransom is paid. In order to protect your business, enable strong spam filters for email, download anti-virus and anti-malware programs, and utilize firewalls.
At the department we serve as a resource to address consumer complaints and inquiries from Wisconsinites who report scams and fraudulent activity. While we don’t have authority over cybercrimes, we work with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to share education and awareness. We can refer cases to them as necessary.
If you have experienced identity theft or another scam, visit datcp.wi.gov to report it. Our team will continue to educate consumers about how to protect and prevent identity theft and other scams as well handle consumer inquiries and complaints that are submitted to us. Please remember to do your part to protect yourself from possible fraud. Have a safe and healthy holiday season.
Randy Romanski is Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.