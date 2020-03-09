In light of the ongoing developments related to the current COVID-19 situation and its impact on financial markets, the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions reminds Wisconsin investors to be wary of con artists seeking to capitalize on fear and uncertainty.
We know con artists are opportunistic and use current events to cloak their schemes with an air of immediacy and legitimacy. Never make an investment decision without understanding exactly what you are investing in, who you are doing business with, where your money is going, how it will be used and how you can get it back. Always ask if the salesperson and the security are registered with your state or provincial securities regulator.
Investors should be on the lookout for scam artists trying to use the market downturn and the coronavirus to scare investors into so-called “safer” or “guaranteed” investments. If a person has concerns about retirement accounts or investments, talk to a financial professional. Avoid making decisions based on panic or fear.”
To help investors identify common telltale signs of possible investment fraud, the department provided three questions to ask before making a new investment.
- Is the investment being offered with a guaranteed high return with little or no risk? All investments carry the risk that an investor may potentially lose some or even all of his or her money. Anyone who says their investment offer has no risk is lying. No one can guarantee an investment return.
- Is there a sense of urgency or limited availability surrounding the investment? If the offer is legitimate it will be there later. If someone offers a “can’t miss” investment opportunity and puts an investor on the spot, don’t be afraid to walk away.
- Is the person offering the investment, and the investment itself, properly licensed or registered? For the same reasons one wouldn’t go to an unlicensed doctor or dentist, one should avoid unregistered investment salespeople and their products. Be sure to have all the facts before handing money over to someone else to invest.
Visit brokercheck.finra.org or call 608-266-2139 to check a broker’s credentials or for more information. Visit www.wdfi.org for more information.